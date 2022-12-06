Disney World Thrill Ride Evacuated, Shut Down After Guest Incident

Walt Disney World Resort is a popular tourist location. When visiting Guests can enjoy Disney’s four theme parks, which include EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Disney has all types of attractions for Guests. Disney Park Guests can enjoy watching shows, thrill rides, family-friendly rides, and many more attractions.

Guests visiting Magic Kingdom will stroll down Main Street, U.S.A., and spot Cinderella Castle. While at Magic Kingdom, Guests may stop and ride “it’s a small world,” Jungle Cruise, Splash Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, Haunted Mansion, and many more attractions.

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is a popular thrill ride at Magic Kingdom. The roller coaster is located in Fantasyland, and allows Guests to race through the diamond mine from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on a swaying family coaster ride.

Disney describes Seven Dwarfs Mine Train this way:

“As at the summit, feeling the wind across your face as Guests navigate hairpin turns and head deep into the mine shaft Guests are in a creaky cart teetering back and forth. Guests will head into the dark where sparkles with glittering jewels will be seen. Guests encounter the Seven Dwarfs, whistling and singing while they work. Guests may sing along when hearing Heigh-Ho It’s Off You Go! Guests while riding will also climb skyward for a peak of Fantasyland before heading back down the mountain.”

Disney attractions may shut down without notice if there is an issue with the ride. In a recent Reddit thread, we can see Guests being evacuated from Seven Dwarfs Mine Train. When the Guests were being evacuated you can see the stairs they walk to get back to the ride exit.

While there hasn’t been any confirmation on what caused the ride to break down, the attraction was down for several hours after this incident, but the great news is that it’s back up and running now. The only information given is from a Guest on social media who said they were told the ride was shut down due to “a Guest issue.”

In the case of any evacuation, it’s important to know that Disney Cast Members are expertly-trained to handle these situations and that Guests aren’t in any danger when an evacuation takes place.

Have you ever been evacuated from a ride at Disney World? If so, let us know in the comments.