Guests Scale Rickety Wooden Path to Evacuate Outdoor Disney Park Ride

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
Guests walk a wooden path next to the outdoor area of Test Track. A shocked emoji has been added over the photo.

Credit: Reddit u/ryeeezy

We’ve reported on numerous evacuations at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. For some devoted Disney Parks fans, these evacuations are a dream rather than a dark spot on a magical vacation.

But for a few Guests at EPCOT on Saturday, an evacuation was more thrilling than the ride itself. Reddit user u/ryeezy shared a photo of fellow Guests walking along a narrow wooden path on the outdoor portion of Test Track:

Had to walk off of Fast Track yesterday lol from WaltDisneyWorld

Thankfully it seems everyone was evacuated safely, and Test Track is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

More on Test Track

Test Track cars
Credit: Disney

If you’ve ever ridden Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure, you know Test Track. Design a concept vehicle and compare it to others as you race through EPCOT! From Walt Disney World Resort:

Design a virtual concept car and put it to the test on this thrilling, high-octane attraction.

Take the Ultimate Test Drive

Cruise over to the gleaming Chevrolet Design Center to create your own virtual concept car. When you’re done, buckle up in a 6-passenger “SIM Car” and take it for an exhilarating spin on the test track. 

Rev through rough terrain and obstacles along the winding circuit. Accelerate through straightaways, maneuver switchbacks through inclement weather, hug curves banked at 50-degree angles and scale hills up to 3 stories high. 

Reach speeds of up to 65 miles per hour as you put your car through its paces. After each test, check the scoreboard to see how your vehicle performed!

test track
Credit: Disney

After the Test

Make and share a commercial for your design, race your car again on a miniature virtual test or pose for a picture with your vehicle against a dramatic backdrop for a souvenir of your supercharged day.
Have you ever been evacuated from a Disney Parks ride? 

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Park Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alumni and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

Be the first to comment!