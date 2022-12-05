Guests Scale Rickety Wooden Path to Evacuate Outdoor Disney Park Ride

We’ve reported on numerous evacuations at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. For some devoted Disney Parks fans, these evacuations are a dream rather than a dark spot on a magical vacation.

But for a few Guests at EPCOT on Saturday, an evacuation was more thrilling than the ride itself. Reddit user u/ryeezy shared a photo of fellow Guests walking along a narrow wooden path on the outdoor portion of Test Track:

Thankfully it seems everyone was evacuated safely, and Test Track is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

More on Test Track

If you’ve ever ridden Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure, you know Test Track. Design a concept vehicle and compare it to others as you race through EPCOT! From Walt Disney World Resort:

Design a virtual concept car and put it to the test on this thrilling, high-octane attraction. Take the Ultimate Test Drive Cruise over to the gleaming Chevrolet Design Center to create your own virtual concept car. When you’re done, buckle up in a 6-passenger “SIM Car” and take it for an exhilarating spin on the test track. Rev through rough terrain and obstacles along the winding circuit. Accelerate through straightaways, maneuver switchbacks through inclement weather, hug curves banked at 50-degree angles and scale hills up to 3 stories high. Reach speeds of up to 65 miles per hour as you put your car through its paces. After each test, check the scoreboard to see how your vehicle performed!