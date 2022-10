The last Disney Parks Guests are experiencing Splash Mountain before it closes and rethemes to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, inspired by Princess and the Frog (2009), in 2024. According to many fans, the ride is experiencing issues with animatronics, water features, and other mechanics ahead of its imminent closure.

Ride breakdowns are typical at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure – it’s bound to happen when thousands of Guests are boarding each ride every day. Typically, issues are resolved within minutes. But sometimes, Guests must be evacuated, like in this video from @eat.sleep.positivity:

Visible are multiple boats stopped before the climb to the ride’s final drop. Dozens of Guests are then assisted in climbing out of their Splash Mountain logs and up the stairs to an emergency exit.

Luckily, no one was injured during this evacuation! Splash Mountain is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

More on Splash Mountain

No closing date has been publicly announced for Splash Mountain in Frontierland at Walt Disney World Resort or Critter Country at Disneyland Resort. The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed the ride’s anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disneyland:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure.