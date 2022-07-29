Deep Flooding at Magic Kingdom Strands Guests, Makes Them Miss Fireworks

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
Guests wade through flooding at Magic Kingdom with a wow emoji added to the screenshots.

Walt Disney World Resort is built on thousands of acres of Florida swampland. Anyone who has visited knows that it practically rains once a day, especially during the summer and hurricane season!

However, over the past few months, more severe flooding has been documented at the Disney Parks – particularly at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. Walt Disney World Resort has an infrastructure to handle rainwater, but it appears unable to handle an increase in rainfall. 

rain at disney world
Credit: ITM

Unfortunately for Lisa (@lisajbmusic on TikTok) and her party, flooding ruined their chance at seeing Disney Enchantment – a nighttime firework spectacular over Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom:

@lisajbmusic

So much for fireworks 🙈 #disney #waltdisneyworld #disneyworld #disneyparks #rain #storm #thinderstorm #flood #flooding #florida

♬ Chrissy Wake Up (gregorybrothers & Schmoyoho Remix) – Chrissy

She shared this video of herself wading through ankle-deep flood water, while other stranded Guests take shelter under a building’s awning at the Disney Park. A commenter said, “Welcome to Florida in the summer time!” But Lisa noted that her party fully expected summer storms, but “of all of the many times I’ve been here, never experienced flooding and downpour like this for such a long period of time and at nighttime”

minnie donald goofy and mickey mouse at spaceship earth epcot
Credit: Disney

Lisa’s anecdotal evidence is supported by science. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), rainfall in Florida has increased by 28% since 1958, and the trend of heavy rainstorms is expected to continue due to climate change.

If the EPA’s information is accurate, it looks like Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs will to have to prepare for even more flooding in the future.

disney world animal kingdom tree of life
Credit: Disney

Have you experienced flooding at Walt Disney World Resort? 

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alumni and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

