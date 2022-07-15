Guests Hit With Severe Hail Storm at Disney World

Social media feeds were filled with recordings of the severe hail storm that ravaged Walt Disney World on July 14, 2022. These Guests shared their experiences in the downpour.

Some park-goers were wading through ankle deep water at Magic Kingdom. TikTok user @waltdisneyworldparks shared a video from Magic Kingdom yesterday, writing:

Just a little Magic Kingdom hail today #disneyrain #disneyparks #disneytips #disneyworld #disneymagic#magickingdom #flooding #disneynews #disney #foryourpage

Other Guests were visiting EPCOT when the storm hit. They ended up hiding under Spaceship Earth, which is often windy on a nice day let alone during a thunderstorm. TikTok user nataliecurling shared a video, writing:

Severe thundersotrn in epcot today ⛈ opening day of food and wine fewtival! Didnt catch the strollers but they all flew over the bushes due to the wind. There was some hail as well. Very scary #epcot#disney#thunderstorm#storm#florida#orlando#disneyworld#wdw#magickingdom#foodandwinefestival2022#foodandwine#rain#disneytok

Other Disney World Guests hid out in Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Cafe at Magic Kingdom, however, it almost instantly became flooded..

I’m hiding out at poly look what my dad sent me😭😭 #disneyworld#disneyparks#magickingdom#disneylife#disneyadult#flood#florida#floridaweather

Some Disney World Guests decided to take shelter in their cars. Twitter user Geo Zaroff wrote:

Hail at Polynesian Village Resort

While other Guests opted for chairs beneath the Monorail, a move that had one onlooker concerned. Not only were they concerned about the idea of using a moving vehicle for rain-cover that only briefly passes overhead, the video shoes lightning in the background with the Guests cowering on chairs made of metal. TikTok user ashleydailydish shared:

The things you see at Disney sometimes baffle me 🤣 #disneyfyp #disneyadult #disneytok #disneytiktok #disneytravel #disneycreator #disneyworld #waltdisneyworld #disneymagic #disneyfans #disneyinfluencer #disneyparks #disney #rainonme #disneymonorail #disneyfireworks #magickingdom #cantfixstupid #disneyvacation #rainstorm #thunderstorm #humor #disneyhumor #lightning #floridaweather #floridalife #notverysmart #badidea #disneyresort #disneysummer #monorail #disneyfamily #disneyvacationclub #contemporary #oops #idontunderstand #confused #why #fyp #baffled #peoplewatching #joke #disneychallenge #floridastorm #vacation #familyfun #justkidding #disneyfun #disneyday #disneynight #wdw50 #funny #allfunandgames #orlando #centralflorida #orlandoflorida #floridacheck #floridaliving #disneystyle

The storm made for a soaked stared to EPCOT’s International Food & Wine Festival, which began its run yesterday. thedisneyadventurer on TikTok shared:

The EPCOT Food & Wine Festival runs until November 19, 2022 for those wishing for a drier experience, featuring a taste tour around the world, live music, special event merchandise, and more.

Walt Disney World consists of lots of sun, but also several thunderstorms and random pop-up showers. If you have an upcoming vacation, be prepared to not only bring sunscreen and sunglasses, but ponchos and extra clothes as the rainstorms in Orlando during the summer months can come on suddenly.

We have seen the theme parks flood a lot as of late due to the rain storms hitting the Orlando area. It is important to keep in mind that having a stormy day at the parks could really change the trajectory of your day at times as select Disney World attractions may close due to the rain. With this being said, there are many attractions at the theme parks located indoors that Guests can enjoy while they wait out the storm.

Make sure to download the My Disney Experience app onto your phone as Disney will continue to update wait times and ride closures within this app.

Did you get caught in the hail yesterday? Let us know in the comments!y worlsd hail