Disneyland Attraction Reportedly In Dire State, Not Worth $25 Lightning Lane

Disneyland Resort recently increased prices for Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lanes. Prices vary based on crowd levels, with some rides costing $25 per Guest on the busiest days.

One of those rides is Radiator Springs Racers in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park. The ride does offer a standby queue and single rider line, but wait times can hit nearly two hours when crowds are high!

Unfortunately, Guests report that Radiator Springs Racers is in no condition to ride, especially not if your family pays between $12 and $25 for Individual Lightning Lanes. Redditor u/YDanSan made the following list of everything wrong with Radiator Springs Racers this week:

Cop car didn’t move

Mater didn’t move, talk, or light up

None of the tractor cows had light, audio, or motion

Neither did the thresher

Effects not moving in the town right before entering the tire/paint shops

The ride vehicle moved in the tire shop, but the curtain didn’t open to reveal the tire illusion

Doc was motionless

Lightning McQueen not working

“Luckily we did it towards the end of the night and were able to Standby with a short wait, but I would have been so mad if I had paid for a LL for that experience,” the Guest wrote.

Though Radiator Springs Racers breaks down regularly, the Disney Park hasn’t announced plans to update the ride. It hit its tenth anniversary this July.

More on Radiator Springs Racers

Radiator Springs Racers opened alongside Cars Land on June 15, 2012. The ride is considered an updated version of Chevrolet Test Track in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort. From Disney:

Start your engines! Zoom through the desert landscape of Cars Land, inspired by the Disney and Pixar movie Cars. Cruise Through Radiator Springs Kick the fun into overdrive as you buckle up for a road race featuring familiar car-acters, fantastic scenery and “wheel” thrills. Tour Ornament Valley and arrive in Radiator Springs—the cutest little town in Carburetor County—where the movie Cars springs to life. As you prep for the big race, all the locals show up to help. Mater, Lightning McQueen, Doc Hudson, Sally, Luigi, Guido, Mack and Ramone are all rooting for you! Take a quick spin into either Luigi’s Casa Della Tires or Ramone’s House of Body Art to get a racing makeover—then hit the road. Ready, Get Set, Go! Meet your friendly competition at the starting line and get ready to race for first place! Zip over hills, zoom around high-banked turns and cruise down camelback straightaways past spectacular red-rock formations. Even if your car comes in second, this is one race where everyone’s a winner!