Guest Terrified During Disneyland Ride Breakdown

Disneyland is home to many beloved classic attractions, including Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” Matterhorn Bobsleds, and so many more!

Perhaps one of the most popular attractions at Disneyland is Peter Pan’s Flight, which opened in 1955 and is operational to this day. On it, fans of the Peter Pan (1953) movie can travel to Neverland with Peter, Tinkerbell, Wendy, John, Michael, The Lost Boys, Captain Hook, and Mr. Smee. However, this beloved attraction recently fueled a terrifying episode for one Guest.

Redditor u/kaylie_strongs posted about their experience during a malfunction while riding Peter Pan’s Flight in Fantasyland. Kaylie was even able to take a few pictures during the time she remained stuck on the attraction and commented it had been “a cool feat,” except for the fact that she constantly had to calm down her three-year-old niece. The latter was terrified by the idea they could fall off the flying boats and needed constant reminders that everything would be okay.

The original poster didn’t comment on the result of this sudden stop. Still, the most probable scenario is that the ride resumed its normal operations after a short time, and these Guests didn’t need to be evacuated.

u/agardengirl commented that she had experienced the same breakdown and probably even was there at the same time as Kaylie. u/Yeahimo added that, the previous week, they had experienced the attraction with none of the dialogs operating and that it was highly off-putting.

Unfortunately, ride breakdowns are not uncommon at Disneyland. We recently reported on one lucky Guest who was able to find a beloved Disney character inside this attraction, apart from the hidden Mickey on the clock tower at the London scene of the ride. You can read more about that experience here.

More on Peter Pan at Disney Parks

Peter Pan’s Flight is a popular Disney attraction located at several different Disney Parks worldwide — including Walt Disney World in Florida, Disneyland in California, Disneyland Paris in France, Shanghai Disneyland in China, and Tokyo Disneyland in Japan.

The official Disneyland website describes the attraction as follows:

Return to Never Land It’s bedtime in the Darling children’s nursery, but Wendy, Michael, and John have some unexpected visitors! Join them on a high-flying adventure—with the help of a little pixie dust—through scenes and songs made famous in Disney’s animated film, Peter Pan. Sail past Big Ben and Tower Bridge as London glitters below. Make your descent into the magical world of Never Land, home to volcanic peaks, sparkling waterfalls, Lost Boys and mermaids. Swoop into Pirate’s Cove and cheer as Peter braves a swashbuckling duel with Captain Hook—while Wendy is forced to walk the plank. Can Peter Pan return his young companions safely to London? Or will someone meet an untimely end… in the jaws of a ticking crocodile? A Novel Attraction This opening day attraction is based on Walt Disney’s 1953 animated classic, Peter Pan, which in turn was based on J.M. Barrie’s play and book of the same name about a 12-year-old boy who refuses to grow up.

Have you ever gotten stuck on a Disney Parks attraction? What was your experience like? Let us know in the comments below.