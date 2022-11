With tens of thousands of Guests visiting Disneyland Resort daily, some rides are expected to break down. However, it’s rare to be the Guest on a Disney Parks ride when it suddenly stops!

That was the case for Jada (@iamjadaslayy), who was riding Space Mountain at Disneyland Park when it broke down. The Guest was stuck at the top of a hill when the lights suddenly came on in the dark attraction building, and a voiceover told all Guests to remain in their ride vehicles. Jada shared this video of the “rad experience:”

“You wouldn’t believe it, guys. We are stuck,” Jada says in the video. Eventually, Disney Cast Members manually pushed the rocket down the hill, and the Guests onboard enjoyed the rest of the ride with the lights on.

“This is pretty sweet, guys,” Jada exclaims in the video. Despite the breakdown, Space Mountain’s cameras still took a photo of the happy Guests.

Thankfully, this was a positive experience for Jada, and no one was injured. Space Mountain at Disneyland Park is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

More on Space Mountain

Space Mountain at Disneyland Park is one of many. Versions of the dark indoor coaster exist in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney Resort, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland. From Disney:

Race through the cosmos in the dark to the edge of the galaxy and back on a thrilling roller-coaster ride. All Systems Go