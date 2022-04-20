Cast Member Jumps In Water, Saves Guests Trapped On Disney Ride

A few Guests needed assistance after an iconic Disney World attraction got stuck, leaving riders stranded in the water.
Related: Guest Walks “Miles” Back To Park After Getting “Kicked Off” Disney Ride
When visiting Disney Parks, you may encounter a few issues and speed bumps along the way. With so many rides, attractions, and shows, things are bound to not go perfectly sometimes. Disney Park veterans know that getting stuck on the Haunted Mansion or “it’s a small world” is a common occurrence as these are slower-moving rides that take in lots of Guests daily.
And speaking of “it’s a small world” a few Guests recently had quite an interesting experience after the ride got stuck the other day.
Related: Disney Officially Cut Starbucks From Park, Location Shuts Down Permanently
In a video shared to TikTok by @momstersinc_, you can see that “it’s a small world” encountered a major traffic jam leaving Guests stuck for almost an hour. EVentually, Cast Members had to rescue the Guests with one brave Cast Member even wading into the water to help assist the trapped Guests:
Talk about a memory
@momstersinc_
Talk about a memory 😅 #disney #smallworld #itsasmallworld #disneyfail #disneyworld #waltdisneyworld #takeaNAIRbreak #CatOnALeash #disneyvacation #disneytok #disneytiktok #disneyparks #disneytrip #ohno #stuckatdisney #stuckondisney #ermergencyexit #disneyprincess #momlife #oops #pixar #smallworldride #smallworldbroken #smallworldmoment #badluck #toddlersatdisney #toddlertok #momtok #momlife #justmyluck #fml
As you can see, Guests riding “it’s a small world” at Walt Disney World got stuck needing assistance, Eventually, everyone was safely evacuated. When this happens, Guests are usually given a Lightning Lane pass for their choice of ride to make up for the inconvenience.
More on “it’s a small world”
“The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed”
Sing along to the classic anthem of world peace during a delightful musical boat tour. Cruise along the Seven Seaways Waterway on a gentle 10-minute journey through all 7 continents. Pass through vivid, fantastical scenes representing the iconic sights and sounds of dozens of nations.
Behold a cast of dancing darlings from nearly every corner of the globe and watch as the Audio-Animatronics figures achieve universal harmony as they sing one song in many languages.
By journey’s end, Walt Disney’s simple message is clear: it truly is a small world after all!
Have you ever had to evacuate this ride?
Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!
At Magic Kingdom there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and soon Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire will return. You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Rope drop the Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!