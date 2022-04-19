Disney Officially Cut Starbucks From Park, Location Shuts Down Permanently

Could you survive going to Walt Disney World without Starbucks? Although Joffrey’s coffee has delicious options that many fans know and love, Starbucks has been an overall winner for many Guests as that is what they are used to on a more daily basis.

With a full day at the Parks, many rely on caffeine to keep them going from rope drop to fireworks each night, while waiting in massive lines for Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Rise of the Resistance, Test Track, and more. Up until now, every Disney World theme park offered Starbucks to Guests. Now, that offering is gone at EPCOT.

As we previously reported, there is so much work ongoing at EPCOT, with so many offerings becoming tangible shortly. But with this, means some offerings need to shut down and move. Soon, we will see the debut of three brand-new lands, replacing what is currently known as Future World. These three new lands will allow all of EPCOT to feel connected with four neighborhoods that speak to each important aspect of the world. World Showcase will soon also be joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery.

The construction on these three lands has been ongoing, and now, we are beginning to see certain aspects of the theme park taking shape.

Connections Cafe is the newest restaurant coming to the Park and while not yet open, work is being done on it as well as surrounding areas, with one popular coffee spot permanently closing soon.

Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley shared on Instagram that in Connections Cafe, “the gardens and greenery within World Celebration will complement the interiors,” and that the “show kitchens will provide a culinary experience for our guests within. The cafe was inspired by the core EPCOT idea of ‘connecting’ – by the common bond we share over food and the gathering of people across cultures.”

Disney explains the eatery as:

Connections Eatery is a new fast-casual quick-service restaurant. What makes it unique is it gets its inspiration from the delicious cuisines from across the globe. As part of World Celebration, where we embrace coming together and enjoying the magic of possibility, the purpose of Connections Eatery is to show us how food has the power to bring us together if we open our minds (and our stomachs)! Once inside, you can get a glimpse of the chefs in action as you watch desserts get their finishing touches and witness pizza makers work their magic crafting pizza dough. Now it’s time to get to the fun part … what you can snack on once this spot opens. I don’t know about you, but I am very excited to try each and every one of these dishes and beverages that have been expertly crafted by the culinary masterminds at EPCOT.

In Connections Cafe, Guests will be able to enjoy Starbucks in the Future World section of the Park, which is much more reminiscent of the Electric Umbrella days prior to all of the ongoing construction. Due to the construction, Starbucks had to be placed in a temporary location at the mouth of the World Showcase.

According to the official website for Travelers Cafe, the coffee shop shut down on April 18th, as we reported, which means that today, Guests at EPCOT can no longer enjoy a Starbucks drink or food offering when they visit. Luckily, EPCOT is riddled with food and beverage options, so Guests should not have a tough time finding a replacement. Since we do not yet have an opening date for Connections Cafe, we do not yet know when Starbucks will return, however, it seems that massive strides are being made within the eatery, so hopefully that means we will see something emerge shortly.

At the moment, EPCOT is now celebrating the International Flower and Garden Festival, and tons of construction is going on! Spaceship Earth now has the new Beacon of Magic lights illuminating the sphere and Future World is on the road to completion. Club Cool and the new Creations Shop is open to Guests as well as Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France Pavilion! Plus, you can enjoy the stunning Harmonious show each evening!

World Showcase will soon also be joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. The construction on these three lands has been ongoing, and now, we are beginning to see certain aspects of the theme park taking shape.

Will you be sad to visit a Starbucks-less EPCOT?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!