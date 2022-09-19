It’s rare that an attraction would be copied from Disneyland Paris and placed in the Walt Disney World Resort, but last year, this is exactly what happened.

Opening in October of 2021, EPCOT welcomed Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, a trackless dark ride that has proved extremely popular overseas. Here, Guests will “Shrink down to the size of Remy and duck, dive, dodge and scurry to safety in a dazzling chase across a gigantic kitchen.”

The ride is impressive and combines practical sets with massive screens to create an immersive experience from start to end. As the name would suggest, the ride is based on Disney Pixar’s 2007 classic Ratatouille.

While both attractions are similar, the exterior leading up to Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at World Showcase in EPCOT is completely different! Imagineers said when you walk towards the Remy attraction in EPCOT it will feel like you are “discovering” it. Explaining that the setting is not supposed to feel like authentic Paris, but rather “a love letter to Paris”.

However, Guests visiting Disneyland Paris today will notice the ride is unavailable as it has closed for a refurbishment. Thankfully, this will not last long. The closure is planned to take place from September 19 to 23 but knowing Disney, this could easily change.

More on the attraction below:

Pull your tails in and feast your senses on this 4D experience at Disney Ratatouille. Remy and friends have cooked up a delicious storm. Butit’s not long before they and you are discovered by Chef Skinner, who chases you through the sights, sounds and smells of Gusteau’s famous Parisian restaurant. New for 2014, this is a Disneylicious adventure that’s sure to leave you hungry for more. Bon appetit!

Have you experienced this ride at Disney World or Disneyland Paris?