NEW: Coco Restaurant Coming to Disney Parks

Gather your familia for a dining experience like no other!

Disneyland Paris is home to a wide variety of dining options, including Fuente del Oro Restaurante in Frontierland. This quick-service restaurant serves up dishes inspired by the Southwest United States, including burritos and the ever-popular churros. The restaurant also has a colorful and relaxing atmosphere with Southwest-inspired decor. The aesthetic is similar to that of Pecos Bill’s Tall Tale Inn and Cafe at Walt Disney World.

In 2017, the restaurant got a special Halloween overlay based on the hit Pixar film Coco (2017), which was extremely popular and a lot of the decor has stayed up ever since. However, the restaurant has been undergoing an extensive refurbishment for some time now. Today, though, Disneyland Paris announced its return with an all-new theme.

#DisneylandParis is harnessing the strength and popularity of Pixar Animation Studios to reinvent its parks experience and continue to surprise guests. By summer, a fully redecorated Fuente Del Oro restaurant, will be transformed around the theme of the @Pixar animated film Coco pic.twitter.com/UF2R8AAnLy — Disneyland Paris News EN (@DLPNewsEN) April 12, 2023

That’s right, Fuente Del Oro will be getting a fully realized and permanent Coco-retheme. The restaurant will now go under the name “Casa de Coco: Restaurante de Familia” with signage that features characters from the film. Disneyland Paris also released a piece of concept art depicting the restaurant’s exterior, with the main building remaining largely the same. However, it will feature new signage and decor, including a statue of Miguel outside. The restaurant is slated to open in June 2023.

Disney Parks fans have been clamoring for more Coco representation in the Parks since the popular film was released. Disneyland Resort in Anaheim tends to get the most from the film, including a well-received Coco street show, a popular Dia de Los Muertos celebration every fall, and a stunning float in the new Magic Happens parade. Walt Disney World Resort, meanwhile, gets the short end of the stick, although rumors have swirled for many years that the Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros ride in the Mexico pavilion at EPCOT could get a Coco retheme, as the pavilion already offers a Coco-themed Dia de Los Muertos walkthrough exhibit.

Should Disney bring more Coco to the parks?