‘Star Wars’: Galaxy’s Edge Is Being Changed Soon

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen Leave a comment
Guests visiting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Resort

Credit: Inside the Magic

A feat of Walt Disney Imagineering, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is soon to be changed forever at Disney Parks.

The Millennium Falcon at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney

The Walt Disney Company acquired Lucasfilm and, thus, the Star Wars franchise over a decade ago in 2012. Since then, the House of Mouse has put out a complete, if not divisive, sequel trilogy set years after director George Lucas’s original trilogy, released multiple television series to its fledging Disney+ streaming service, and launched a variety of theme park and product experiences.

So while The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi can be watched in the comfort of your own home, those Guests that want to be immersed into the world of the galaxy far, far away can do so by visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort (Anaheim, Southern California) and Walt Disney World Resort (Orlando, Central Florida).

MagicBand+ Bounty Hunting at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Walt Disney World Resort

In addition to the Black Spire Outpost at Disney World’s Galaxy’s Edge, just last year, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products opened their most ambitious hotel experience yet — the two-day, two-night Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience.

Priced at close to $5,000 for the cheapest voyage, Guests take part in an immersive adventure aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, joining forces with the likes of Rey and Chewbacca or even getting in league with Kylo Ren and the First Order. While the experience has been chiefly lauded for its theatrics and audience participation, the costly nature of the Galactic Starcruiser has left many Guests turned off. Even now, Disney Parks have reduced the number of excursions and offered multiple discount initiatives to entice Guests back to the stars.

Guests on the Galactic Starcruiser
Credit: Disney

Part of the Galactic Starcruiser experience finds Guests hopping off the Halcyon for an excursion around the Outer Rim planet of Batuu and the destination called the Black Spire Outpost.

Or to Disney Parkgoers, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

A family walks through Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland
Credit: Disney

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge updates are coming soon.

Making changes, adding new features, and keeping the theme parks as an ever-growing, ever-expanding space is vital to the Disney Parks vision, the vision Walt Disney himself described over 65 years ago at the opening of his first amusement park in Southern California.

At this year’s Star Wars Celebration Europe, the Disney Parks panel revealed that they would be changing Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge again.

Galaxy's Edge Millennium Falcon at night
Credit: Disney

From the Walt Disney Imagineering division, Ann Morrow Johnson, Scott Trowbridge, and Asa Kalama, as well as Lucasfilm’s Matt Martin, discussed the future of Star Wars storytelling in the theme parks during the “Where Star Wars Comes to Life” panel.

While the quartet revealed that the famous and historic Star Tours (not located in Galaxy’s Edge) would be getting updates by 2024, Trowbridge also shared that new characters would be stepping foot into the Black Spire Outpost very soon.

When it first opened, Galaxy’s Edge was part of the sequel trilogy timeline featuring characters like Rey, BB-8, and Kylo Ren. However, last year Disney Parks broke that timeline by officially debuting characters from the “Mando-Verse” at Batuu.

The Mandalorian and Grogu at 'Star Wars': Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney

The popularity of the “Mando-Verse” saw Boba Fett and the mercenary Fennec Shand make their Black Spire Outpost debut, and just recently, Din Djarin, the Mandalorian himself, and Grogu joined the character roster, appearing in tandem with the launch of the third season of the popular Disney+ show.

While Trowbridge said that new characters would be heading to Batuu, he did not confirm which of the Star Wars franchise’s many heroes and villains would be appearing at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. That said, it is easy to see where the Imagineers are pulling from. With Star Wars: Ahsoka releasing this August, it would not be surprising if former Jedi Padawan and the Rebel Fulcrum, Ahsoka Tano, made a visit to the Outer Rim.

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in the 'Ahsoka' trailer
Credit: Lucasfilm

Changes to the land feel like they will be coming thick and fast as the Star Wars galaxy continues to expand on screen, and it may be that Guests will face many more changes, like these character additions, in the coming months and years.

Galaxy’s Edge opened in California’s Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in the Walt Disney World Resort, both in 2019. Complete with its own Millennium Falcon, Galaxy’s Edge is a fan-favorite part of each of the respective Resorts, allowing Guests to visit Oga’s Cantina for a dose of Blue Milk or even build their very own lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop.

Stormtrooper stare ahead in the Rise of the Resistance queue
Credit: Disney

A newer addition to Galaxy’s Edge was the hugely popular Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction. Featuring a near-unique ride experience that includes interactivity, costumed characters, a trackless ride vehicle, special effects, and a lightsaber-wielding Kylo Ren, Rise of the Resistance is consistently in high demand.

When it first opened at both Disneyland and Disney World, the ride utilized the polarizing virtual queue system – something that is still present and prolific in today’s Disney theme parks with the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and TRON Lightcycle / Run – and only welcomed Guests if they had successfully acquired boarding passes at 7 a.m. or 1 p.m. daily. That rule was abolished in 2021, paving the way for the pricey Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane Selections to make their debut.

Are you looking forward to seeing these changes at Galaxy’s Edge? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Thomas Hitchen

