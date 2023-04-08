Disney Finally Brings New Additions to ‘Star Wars’: Galaxy’s Edge

Among the ongoing changes at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, Disney is finally moving forward and bringing new additions to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for Guests to enjoy an out-of-this-world adventure!

Some of the most exciting announcements regarding future Star Wars projects are being released as the Star Wars Celebration is taking place in London, England, including the release window for the highly-anticipated Ahsoka series featuring Rosario Dawson, an all-new movie featuring Daisy Ridley, a feature film following The Mandalorian, and even the possibility of all-new lightsabers being introduced by an upcoming show.

However, it would appear that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — the immersive land inspired by the cult movie franchise at Disneyland and Disney World — has been left out of the picture so far.

While Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios recently welcomed Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), better known as Mando, and Grogu from the hit Disney Plus show The Mandalorian, and the characters have roamed Disneyland’s Black Spire Outpost along with Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) for a few months, no significant additions have landed at the Star Wars-inspired expansion.

But surprisingly, it seems like, after years of neglecting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disney is ready to move forward in bringing new life into Black Spire Outpost with the latest release.

Yesterday, April 7, which was the first day of the Star Wars Celebration in London, Disney released “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Oga’s Cantina: R3X’s Playlist #2″ (a mouthful, we know), which is the second album specifically created for Oga’s Cantina in Batuu. The album is now available for fans to enjoy on Spotify and Apple Music by clicking on the respective link, and it will surely debut at Black Spire Outpost soon.

While no further plans have been officially announced for more projects to expand the experience of visiting Batuu, the debut of this new Star Wars-inspired playlist could be a significant first step into new ideas and immersive experiences at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Inside the Magic will keep you updated on all future plans for Disneyland, Disney World, and, of course, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

More on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney Parks

At Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Guests can enjoy the two attractions Black Spire Outpost offers, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Batuu is also home to Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, Savi’s Workshop, and Oga’s Cantina. Guests can also interact with Rey, Chewbacca, Vi Moradi — an exclusive character of Galaxy’s Edge — Kylo Ren, and even First Order Stormtroopers.

With the smashing success of the Star Wars-inspired Disney Plus shows The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Guests can meet Mando, Grogu, Boba Fett, and Fennec Shand as they patrol Batuu. The debut of these characters also came as a response to Guests demanding the arrival of more characters from the Star Wars universe to the Parks, considering the frequency with which new characters from the MCU arrived at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure. And with new shows on their way, we can only imagine the future plans for Batuu.

Will you bring Batuu home with the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge playlist? Are you visiting Oga’s Cantina soon to enjoy the playlist live? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!