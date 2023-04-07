Massive “Mando-Verse” Crossover Confirmed as ‘The Mandalorian’ Movie Coming to Theaters

Over the last few years, fans of the galaxy far, far away have been waiting (im)patiently for the release of new Star Wars movies. And at last, after a tumultuous time that saw projects like Patty Jenkins’s Rogue Squadron (TBD) abandoned, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has officially announced new films are in the works.

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 is here. On the first day of the beloved convention, Kathleen Kennedy took to the stage to present the studio showcase panel for the company. All eyes were on whether the divisive Kennedy, who led Star Wars into the Disney era and produced the widely disputed sequel trilogy, would deliver big announcements, especially pertaining to Star Wars movies.

And that she did.

After discussing the television slate, including nods to Tony Gilroy’s Star Wars: Andor Season 2, Leslye Headland’s High Republic era Star Wars: The Acolyte, the “Mando-Verse” saga with The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Ahsoka, and the Jude Law-led Skeleton Crew, Kennedy dropped the biggest bombshells of all.

Star Wars movies will officially go into the past, present, and future of galactic storytelling, with three new directors announced to lead each epic to the big screen. For the past, that will be Lucasfilm collaborator James Mangold with a story detailing the first Jedi and the discovery of the Force, and a future outing helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy that will see Daisy Ridley return as Rey Skywalker to lead a new Jedi Academy. She was last seen in Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

And that leaves us with the present.

Lucasfilm darling, and Executive Creative Director of Lucasfilm, Dave Filoni, will bring a “Mando-Verse” crossover event exclusively to movie theaters. While Filoni, who is intrinsically linked to Star Wars through animation like The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, as well as characters like former Jedi Padawan Ashoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), couldn’t say much about his vision or even what the story will entail, fans do know that it will tie together all the threads in the current Disney+ shows.

That means that The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and possibly Skeleton Crew, will all come together in a grand cinema-scale epic, with the heroes likely facing off against Grand Admiral Thrawn in the throes of the New Republic.

Currently, the famous villain from Rebels, voiced by Lars Mikkelsen, has not yet transitioned into the live-action Star Wars universe, but he will by August — or maybe even sooner. With Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) about to step back into The Mandalorian and Ahsoka coming in mere months — with Thrawn confirmed to star per the new trailer release — the new epic from Filoni and likely Jon Favreau is likely going to see this war play out away from the realms of Disney+.

As of yet, there are no release dates for any of these projects, but Kennedy did confirm there is more to come in the future.

The Mandalorian will air its final two episodes in the coming weeks as Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Grogu, and the rest of the Mandalorians look to retake Mandalore.

Are you excited to see The Mandalorian and the rest of the “Mando-Verse” on the big screen? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!