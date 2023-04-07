‘Star Wars’ Is About to Change the Jedi Forever

Star Wars Celebration confirmed that the franchise would be making its first movie set long before the events of Anakin Skywalker or the Old Republic, with James Mangold directing the movie.

While fans love the Old Republic, that era is about the Sith Empire fighting the Jedi Order as they protect the Republic. It’s a war between light and dark with a lot of lightsabers. Star Wars decided that another story deserved to be told first, and this time had to be set 25,000 years before the Skywalker Saga or any other timelines. This movie will be set in a new era before the Old Republic called “The Dawn of the Jedi.”

Over the years, Star Wars has been telling stories in many new eras, so this isn’t very surprising. Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian opened up a new chapter of storytelling set in between Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983) and Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015). The High Republic is another new era that started just a few years back and focused on exploring a new side of the Jedi Order before their eventual downfall in the Prequel Trilogy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mangold describes the movie as a “Biblical epic” that explores how the Jedi Order begins as one Jedi discovers what has driven several fans to watch Star Wars. The force. It flows through all things and can do many cool things like move objects, deflect laser bolts, hold people still, etc. The force allows a lot of extraordinary powers to happen, and now fans will get to see a Jedi discover the force for the first time:

“When I first started talking to Kathy about doing one of these pictures, what occurred to me was thinking about what kind of genre of movie within Star Wars I wanted to do,” he said. “And I thought about a Biblical epic, like a Ten Commandments, about the dawning of the Force. Where did the Force come from, when did we discover it, when did we learn how to use it?”

A movie dedicated to exploring the origins of the force will be fantastic to watch, but who will be the antagonist for the movie? Will the Sith be born from this revelation? One thing to remember is that there are always two sides to the Force. The light side and the dark side. James Mangold might be focusing on the Jedi with the announcement, but don’t be surprised if the Sith are born from this discovery, as power tends to corrupt those who seek to control or dominate others.

The Jedi Order will never be the same as this will be one of Lucasfilm’s boldest films. Never before has the company taken strides to explore something like this, as George Lucas left these stories to be told by authors in books that only a few fans would read. It’s a great time to love Star Wars, and whenever Mangold’s movie is made, fans will learn more about the force in a new exciting era.

Are you excited about James Mangold’s new Star Wars movie? Let Inside the Magic know how you feel!