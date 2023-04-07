Daisy Ridley to Return In ‘Star Wars’ Sequel

Daisy Ridley is set to make a return to the Star Wars galaxy in a new movie.

Announced today at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, Ridley took to the stage to celebrate her return to the role that made her famous: scavenger turned Jedi, Rey.

She will be one of the stars of a new film set 15 years after the events of The Rise Of Skywalker (2019), part of a trio of new theatrical announcements made at Celebration, alongside a prequel story telling the legend of the first Jedi, directed by Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’s James Mangold, and a Mandalorian-universe tie-in film, to be directed by Dave Filoni.

This new sequel installment is to be directed by Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, best known previously for her documentary work in films which highlight women’s inequality, and directing some of Ms. Marvel (2022).

Details on the new movie are scarce, but the on-stage announcement was joined by an addition to the established Star Wars timeline — ‘The New Jedi Order’.

In introducing the new film, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy described it as a movie which will follow the establishment of the new Jedi, as well as the evil which rises up to crush them.

Ridley’s reappearance as Rey was heralded by the tease of the new order being overseen by a ‘Jedi Master’. That master is Rey, last seen at the end of The Rise Of Skywalker introducing herself as Rey Skywalker, after successfully defeating Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) on the Sith world of Exegol.

That film also saw the death of Kylo Ren/ Ben Solo (Adam Driver), who sacrifices himself to bring back Rey from death using his Force abilities. The Rise Of Skywalker established Rey and Ben as a ‘Dyad’ in the Force, two interlinked and incredibly powerful Force users.

Whether Ben Solo, or any of the other sequel trilogy stars such as Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron, John Boyega’s Finn or Kelly-Marie Tran’s Rose Tico will make a reappearance remains to be seen.

There was also no firm confirmation on whether this is officially a Skywalker Saga sequel or the start of a new trilogy, with the announcement instead focusing on the new theatrical efforts as a whole, Daisy Ridley’s Star Wars return and the introduction of Obaid-Chinoy at the helm.

Are you excited to see Rey return to the Star Wars universe? Tell us in the comments below.