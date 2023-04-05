Fans Grill ‘Star Wars’ Over Divisive ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3 Episode: ‘Complete Waste of Time and Money’

Following the release of the latest episode of The Mandalorian, controversy is brewing within the Star Wars fan base, many of whom are accusing the show of covering up its “mediocre writing” with filler episodes and star-studded cameos.

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 6 Recap: Celebrity Cameos Galore

Helmed by fan-favorite Star Wars director Bryce Dallas Howard and written by Jon Favreau, the latest episode of The Mandalorian, “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire,” is pulling out all the stops. It follows Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and Grogu as they embark on a tamed-down adventure to the Outer Rim planet of Plazir-15. Upon arriving, they’re immediately recruited by the domed city’s de-facto leaders/royals, Captain Bombardier (Jack Black) and the Duchess (Lizzo), to address it’s escalating droid problem, all while attempting to reach Axe Woves’ (Simon Kassianides) Mandalorian fleet.

Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd also appears in the episode, playing Plazir-15’s Chief of Security, Commissioner Helgait, who ends up being the cause of the malfunctioning droids. After Helgait outs himself as a Separatist sympathizer, Bo-Katan shoots him down, saving the day and earning the respect of Plazir-15’s rulers. The only significant story development in the episode occurs towards the end, when Bo-Katan duels Axe Woves for leadership over his Mandalorian fleet, and rightfully gets the Dark Sabre back from Din by using a somewhat underwhelming loophole.

Fans React to Controversial ‘Mandalorian’ Episode

With a tropey Romeo and Juliet-esque “B” story, the inclusion of a droid bar, and Jack Black/Lizzo cameos, it’s not surprising that Star Wars fans are deeming Chapter 22 of The Mandalorian one of the show’s most goofy, commercialized episodes to date. In response, viewers are flocking to social media to put the Disney+ series on blast for its lack of substance in Season 3, with many claiming that its titular character is getting lost in his own story.

This fan addressed The Mandalorian Season 3’s decision to focus more on Bo-Katan’s arc, with Din and Grogu’s father-son relationship seemingly taking a backseat. The show has received plenty of backlash for this, with many even questioning Din’s presence in the show altogether. On Twitter, this user emphasized the season’s “aimless” direction, writing:

I don’t know how to feel about this one. 🤷🏻‍♀️ Even BDH’s brilliance isn’t enough to save mediocre writing. 2 more episodes left & this season is starting to feel aimless. I’m gonna need to rewatch again tonight. Btw, I miss my clan of 2. 😩 #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/rgJIVmHC11 — Catherine 💫 (@Cat_145) April 5, 2023

Other Star Wars fans are placing the blame on showrunners for adding a seemingly unnecessary filler episode in an already short, eight-chapter season:

Episodes like this are fine if you have a 18-22 episode season…but not in an 8 episode season. Complete waste of time and money spent for this filler episode. — Flyer75 (@Reformed75) April 5, 2023

This user left a scathing review of The Mandalorian Season 3’s sixth episode, calling out the series for its repeated use of “side story quests” and cameos, adding:

worst episode of Mandalorian ever, just tired of these side story quests and cringe celebrity cameos — The Cat who see weird tweets (@TheCatwhoseewe1) April 5, 2023

Simply put, this fan also compared the episode to Marvel’s poorly-received Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), which was similarly accused of putting style over substance:

This looks like Thor LOVE and thunder and that's NOT a compliment. — Interstella5555 (@Interstelafx) April 5, 2023

The “Filler Episode” Argument

Understandably, fans might feel like the recent episode of The Mandalorian was perhaps ill-timed, especially in the wake of last week’s bombshell Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) reveal. After waiting over two years for the Star Wars spinoff to return to Disney+, fans’ expectations for Season 3 were indeed high, which might prevent them from giving the show any lenience when it comes to fun, lighthearted filler episodes reminiscent of George Lucas’ Star Wars. We saw similar criticisms following Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, which leaned into the campiness of the Original Trilogy.

Over its three seasons, The Mandalorian has earned a reputation for being one of the more tonally serious projects to come out of Disney Star Wars. But fans might recall that it wasn’t always that way. As a matter of fact, Season 1 comprised mostly of one-off adventures for Din and Grogu, whose stories played homage to the simple Westerns they were inspired by. Even Season 2, which amped up the overarching plot of the Mandoverse as a whole, had a “filler episode” or two of its own with the apty-nicknamed “Frog Lady” in “Chapter 10: The Passenger,” also directed by Bryce Dallas-Howard. Not to say fans’ concerns aren’t valid, but this is Star Wars, after all.

Where Will ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Go From Here?

With only two more chapters to go, The Mandalorian will have to do a lot of heavy lifting to provide fans with a satisfying climax in time for its finale. If previous seasons of the show are anything to go by, the coming episodes will likely lead to a large-scale resolution. The conclusion very well might set up Grand Admiral Thrawn’s introduction, Moff Gideon’s role in the Empire’s continued cloning program, or something else entirely—meaning, like it or not, more cameos are probably in-store.

It’ll be interesting to see where The Mandalorian Season 3 goes from here. While Episode 6 almost certainly won’t be a roadblock in the show’s long-term success, fans’ responses on social media tell of what Star Wars lovers expect from the franchise. Whether showrunners choose to listen to audience concerns will be the real question. For now, we can look forward to seeing the story hopefully progress in Chapter 23, which arrives on Disney+ on April 12.

What did you think of the latest episode of The Mandalorian?