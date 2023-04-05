What’s With Those ‘Mandalorian’ Celebrity Cameos? Season 3, Episode 6 Appearances Explained

The Mandalorian Season 3 is inching closer and closer to its conclusion, with the final episode set to air on Disney+ on April 19. Until then, it seems like Star Wars still has plenty of tricks up their sleeve, with a bounty of flashy cameos making their way into the latest episode, “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire.”

So far, Season 3 has given fans a closer look into the inner workings of two main groups: the Mandalorians and the New Republic. Most of the episodes have seen Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his tiny sidekick, Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda), partnering with former Nite Owl leader Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) as they attempt to navigate a dangerous galaxy in the aftermath of the Empire.

A central focus of the season has been the rediscovery of the planet Mandalore, which was believed to be glassed over and poisoned during the Night of a Thousand Tears. Bo-Katan, who saw a legendary Mythosaur in the Living Waters of Mandalore, is well poised to become the next ruler of the Mandalorians. It’ll be all the more interesting to see her potentially re-assume leadership in the final episodes now that she’s in possession of the Dark Saber.

But Bo-Katain obtaining the Dark Saber again wasn’t the only “wow” moment from the latest episode of The Mandalorian. The sixth episode of Season 3 featured a slew of surprise cameos from A-List celebrities, all of whom made their franchise debuts.

After landing on the mysterious planet of Plazir-15, Din and Bo-Katan search for the decently-sized Mandalorian fleet Axe Woves has been steadily building up since Bo stepped down as their de-facto leader, with hopes of recruiting them. But upon being summoned to the center of the domed metropolis, Din and Bo-Katan meet the lord and duchess of Plazir-15, played by none other than Jack Black and Lizzo, respectively.

Many fans were left scratching their heads over why Star Wars cast these very well-known celebrities in the Mandoverse. But as it turns out, both stars have some personal connections to the franchise.

Black has been a steady fixture in the Hollywood machine for over 30 years, making a name for himself by mainly playing campy, comic relief characters in the beloved School of Rock (2003), the animated Kung-Fu Panda series, and more recently, Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023). But furthermore, Black has been a lifelong Star Wars fan, even going as far as to celebrate “Revenge of the Fifth” in a hilarious social media post back in 2021. More recently, he also revealed that Darth Vader inspired his performance as Bowser in Mario Bros., perfectly timed for his Mandalorian cameo.

As for Lizzo, a less-seasoned actor but talented performer in her own right, she’s also been a massive fan of the Mandoverse over the years. The “Juice” singer has frequently shared her love for Baby Yoda, and even dressed as him for Halloween in 2021, rocking full green face paint, UGG boots, and Grogu’s signature robes in a laugh-out-loud look. She recently celebrated her introduction to the Star Wars universe on social media, showing off her collection of Baby Yoda merch with the caption, “I’m in Star Wars YALL!”

Still, that’s not all of the episode’s all-star cameos. Back to the Future legend Christopher Lloyd also had viewers feeling nostalgic when he appeared as Plazir-15’s Chief of Security, Commissioner Helgait, who oversees the protection of the dome while sitting in front of a giant bank of surveillance monitors. It’s later revealed that his character is secretly a traitor and Separatist sympathizer working to turn decommissioned Imperial droids against the planet’s leadership. Fans get a nice nod to the Prequel Trilogy when Helgait name-drops Count Dooku (Christopher Lee), before Bo-Katan ultimately shoots him down. Lloyd’s presence in the show was initially confirmed in 2022, though his character remained a mystery until now.

It was unexpected to see The Mandalorian divert from the main story arc of Season 3 to focus on a lighthearted adventure reminiscent of Season 1. It seems like its guest stars had plenty of fun filming their scenes on Plazir-15, though their characters are unlikely to return anytime soon. With only two episodes left in Season 3, this week’s “side quest” might have been the calm before the storm, with the remaining episodes sure to rev up the excitement, action, and crowd-pleasing moments ahead of the finale.

What did you think of this week’s episode of The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comments below.