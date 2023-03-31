You May Have Missed The Other Big Cameo In ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

The Mandalorian Season 3 might be halfway over, but it seems like surprises are still in store after yet another major cameo was featured in “Chapter 21: The Pirate.”

So far, The Mandalorian Season 3 has dropped some major revelations, from Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) encountering a legendary Mythosaur in the Living Waters of Mandalore to Din Djarin’s (Pedro Pascal) tiny charge, Grogu, revealing that Jedi Master Kelleran Beq (Ahmed Best) was the one who rescused him during Order 66. We’ve also gotten plenty of references to the animated Star Wars Rebels series, which could be laying the ground for the upcoming Ahsoka show.

Both creators and actors teased an action-packed season full of bombshells and suspense, and they’ve certainly delivered. Fans were pleasantly surprised to see fan-favorite Star Wars Rebels character Garazeb “Zeb” Orellios (Steve Blum) make his live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 3 in “Chapter 21: The Pirate.” Although his 30-second cameo was undoubtedly brief, his appearance had fans raving, with theories already running rampant about what his Mandoverse introduction means to future projects.

But odds are even the biggest Star Wars fans might’ve missed another major cameo in the episode, notably during the scene where Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) views Greef Karga’s (Carl Weathers) SOS holo message at a New Republic base.

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, The Mandalorian co-creator Dave Filoni can be seen sitting next to Carson Teva at the bar, reprising his character of X-wing pilot Trapper Wolf. He was first seen in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, where him and Carson Teva approached Din’s gunship during a routine patrol, leading to a wild goose chase up to the planet Maldo Kreis.

Here, Filoni’s character is seen rocking a wide-rimmed cowboy hat, a staple piece of Filoni’s wardrobe that he’s become known for amongst Star Wars fans. It’s fitting that Filoni would want to put a personal spin on his character, and it’ll be interesting to see if he has an extended onscreen presence in future Star Wars projects.

His meta appearance in the show continues a long-standing Star Wars tradition of directors appearing in their own films and TV shows. Even George Lucas made a memorable cameo in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), in which he appeared in a full face of blue makeup as Pantoran statesman Notluwiski Papanoida.

And hilariously enough, he’s not the only Star Wars director who made a cameo in the latest episode of The Mandalorian. During the same cantina scene, Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow and longtime Mandalorian writer-producer Rick Famuyiwa can be seen sipping drinks next to Filoni, almost as if they’re sitting at a Star Wars writers’ table.

Filoni’s cameo in The Mandalorian was a welcome surprise for fans and promises more memorable moments for the remainder of the season. Hopefully, more big reveals and easter eggs will make their way into coming episodes leading up to the Season 3 conclusion, which airs on Disney+ on April 19. After the Season 2 finale broke the internet with the appearance of Luke Skywalker, it’s safe to say that expectations are high. But if one show can live up to the hype, it’s The Mandalorian.

Did you recognize Dave Filoni in the recent episode of The Mandalorian? Let us know what you thought of this cameo in the comments below.