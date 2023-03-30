‘Star Wars’ “Live-Action Remake” Hinted by Disney

This week’s episode of The Mandalorian gave Disney and Star Wars fans a whole lot to be excited about. With the battle against Gorian Shard the Pirate King and the entire surviving clan of Mandalorians, there was certainly a lot to take in. However, a certain Guest cameo might have just hinted at a major confirmation from Disney.

The extended universe of the galaxy far, far away has introduced several new players into the ongoing space opera saga, but it has also brought in live-action versions of characters from several Star Wars animated series, such as Ahsoka Tano. The Mandalorian has brought to life many characters from Clone Wars, but the cameo from Zeb Orellios might have subtly revealed Disney’s master plan.

A Star Wars Live-Action Remake?

While characters from Star Wars: Rebels have appeared in the extended universe before, namely the Grand Inquisitor in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Zeb is the first of the main cast to get a proper introduction. While his cameo might be short-lived, it might also be a smoking gun for the future of the sci-fi series.

Disney themselves have made no official announcements pertaining to any confirmation, but considering key players are being brought into the expanded universe like this, it’s not out of the realm of possibility. This could also be the studio’s subtle way of hinting a connection to the upcoming Ahsoka series set to debut later this year.

What is Disney Up To?

Let’s recap. Since The Mandalorian first debuted, we’ve seen Ahsoka Tano (Clone Wars), Bo Katan (Clone Wars), Cad Bane (Clone Wars), and the Grand Inquisitor (Rebels). That’s a lot of fan service to only utilize these characters for cameos alone. Something big is happening at Disney, and they’re leaving a breadcrumb trail.

Ahsoka’s upcoming series is bound to be stocked with Clone Wars cast members getting a live-action representation, likely with bigger parts to play. However, what if Disney is just gathering forces for something even bigger. With a new set of full-length films reportedly on the way, it might be safe to assume it’s going to involve adapting the animated universe for a bigger audience.

Is This the Way?

To say that Disney’s live-action remakes have a stigma about them would be an understatement. With their recent adaptation of Pinocchio taking home a Razzie, many Star Wars fans would already have their blasters ready to singe a few skulls at the very idea. However, if Dave Fioni, Jon Favereau, and Taika Waititi can work their magic as they have with this series, there’s no reason we can’t see a successful adaptation for the galaxy far, far away.

Do you think Disney is about to go this direction? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!