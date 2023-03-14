‘Star Wars Ahsoka’ Will Change Grand Admiral Thrawn

The unfortunate aspect of acting is that voice actors are not often called upon to portray their characters in live-action formats, and vice versa. Sure, it has happened before to provide some excellent fan service, but both live-action and voice actors rarely are the same. That will undoubtedly be the case when the new Ahsoka series is released.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Shifts Focus to ‘Ahsoka’ After Shelving Other Projects

Take Anakin Skywalker, for instance. His live-action actor has always been Hayden Christensen, the adult version. Anakin was also voiced by Matt Lanter in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Lanter was never asked to return to portray Anakin when he had transformed into Darth Vader, but Christensen did, most recently in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The point is that fans should not get used to seeing their favorite actors take on dual roles for the same character, no matter how much they want it.

In the upcoming Star Wars Ahsoka series, Lars Mikkelsen has not been asked to appear as the villain Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Related: New Report Reassures Fans With Beloved Actor Potentially Starring As Thrawn

Speaking to a Danish news outlet StreamingGuide, Mikkelsen stated, “Well, I’ve heard that, but I haven’t heard anything about it yet. Then they should have approached me, but they haven’t. So it must be someone else, unfortunately.”

Star Wars fans have certainly loved Mikkelsen as the voice of Thrawn in Star Wars Rebels, and the hope was that he would be asked to join the Ahsoka series as the character.

Though it has not been confirmed that Thrawn will be in Ahsoka, Rosario Dawson revealed that her series would involve “trying to track [Thrawn] down. The ending of Rebels saw Ezra Bridger leave with Thrawn, and we know that Bridger has also been cast in the new Star Wars series.

So, where Ezra Bridger goes, he is likely to be following Thrawn.

Thrawn has been one of the most beloved villains in the franchise, so if Lucasfilm has not selected Lars Mikkelsen as the live-action version of the character, the silver lining will be that someone has been.

When Will ‘Star Wars Ahsoka’ Be Released?

While there has not yet been an exact day given for the release of Ahsoka, it has been stated to be coming out on Disney+ in mid to late 2023. Hopefully, mid-2023 is the more accurate.

Star Wars Celebration is happening from April 7-10 in the UK, which will be jam-packed with announcements about new movies and TV shows in the franchise.

We are likely to hear about the release date of Ahsoka and see a trailer during the week when Star Wars Celebration kicks off.

Who do you think is portraying Thrawn in Star Wars Ahsoka? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!