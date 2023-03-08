‘Star Wars’ Shifts Focus to ‘Ahsoka’ After Shelving Other Projects

It seems the Force is still with Ahsoka.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian saw some pretty significant Star Wars cameos. Of course, there was the appearance of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and even Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), a veteran of the Clone Wars animated series. But there was one character who dropped the jaws of Star Wars fans everywhere: Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), for the first time in live-action, and what was more, there was the promise of her own solo series!

The Star Wars series on Disney+ have served as a fantastic vehicle to tie together the different eras of films. Andor and The Bad Batch show a universe between the Prequels and Original Trilogy, and The Mandalorian shows a post-Empire universe set before the Sequel Trilogy. Each has been able to catch audiences up on what significant characters are up to between major appearances and what events led to the circumstances audiences see in the films.

The Mandalorian Season 2, along with The Book of Boba Fett, have done just that with one of the most popular Clone Wars characters, Ahsoka Tano (Dawson). Between these two series, fans saw that not only did Tano (Dawson) survive the purge, as well as the Empire, but also the universe after the Empire. The series also revealed that, while still a bit salty toward the Jedi Order, Tano (Dawson) has stayed close to the Force, helping both Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (Himself) find out more about themselves.

Though Lucasfilm has kept the details of the Ahsoka series closely guarded, earlier this year, Rosario Dawson dropped a massive hint about when the series would be hitting Disney+. The star of the series mentioned that audiences could expect to see the debut sometime in the early fall of this year, shortly after The Haunted Mansion (2023). While this update was exciting, it seems that it may have been a little premature now!

According to an update from Variety, while Kathleen Kennedy’s Lucasfilm has shelved movies from Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins, the studio is moving forward with Ahsoka in a big way. The update states that, instead of an early fall release for the Ahsoka series, fans should expect to see the Mandalorian spinoff hitting Disney+ sometime in the “late summer.” While vague, this could mean that audiences could see Ahsoka on the airwaves anytime from late July to late August, as opposed to September or October as initially expected!

Until then, Star Wars fans can enjoy The Mandalorian Season 3 on Disney+, which is currently streaming and stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. According to the official logline of this Star Wars story, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

What do you think of Lucasfilm bumping up Ahsoka? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!