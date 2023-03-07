Jon Favreau Reveals Plans For ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 5

The Mandalorian has become the main story that has given the Star Wars franchise new life, and it would make sense that its creators want to keep the series going for as long as possible. Lucasfilm and Disney have yet to confirm that the series will have a fourth season, but Favreau confirmed it has already been written.

But what about a fifth season? Would Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni want to engage in that? The assumed answer would be yes, but that would be entirely up to the pair wanting to continue the story themselves.

Both gentlemen are extremely busy and are likely not just actively working on one show for Lucasfilm and Disney.

However, Jon Favreau revealed to Film Stories that he would want to see Din and Grogu go on many more adventures. This news bodes well for fans of the series.

According to Favreau, “Beyond Season 4? Yeah … Well, I hope so! I hope so. I really love the dynamic of these two characters that in theory don’t age. I think there’s a lot of potential energy in that relationship, especially as the baby is no longer a baby, and starts to grow — but it happens so slowly that we could play this out, hopefully for a while. But it all depends on whether the audience likes what we’re doing. As long as they’re digging it, we’re digging making it and it’s a fun gig that I don’t want to walk away from any time soon.”

The Mandalorian Season 5 is only a hopeful idea, but Favreau has already told Star Wars fans about the proposed story. Granted, he was vague and stated what we all know: Grogu will get older.

However, we might finally see a mature Grogu when The Mandalorian Season 5 emerges. This is just speculation, but we are getting closer to hearing the creature talk for the first time.

Dave Filoni was recently asked about the possibility that Grogu might be speaking in The Mandalorian Season 3, which he answered vaguely. Grogu is 50 years old, though still considered a baby, so it would make sense for the creature to have already started talking.

It would be interesting if Grogu gets the same treatment that Groot has in the MCU. Groot has hilariously been aging, including being a sarcastic teenager.

That’s not to say that The Mandalorian will not give Grogu a similar growth pattern, but it would make sense that he will get stronger in the Force. The same might also happen to Din, who now possesses the Darksaber.

As previously mentioned, Jon Favreau has already written The Mandalorian Season 4 with Dave Filoni and ensured that it connects to Ahsoka and further Star Wars shows. But it would be interesting if this hopeful fifth season were to connect to the planned movies, and we could finally see Din appear in that medium.

How long do you think The Mandalorian will last? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!