‘The Mandalorian’ Erased One Character’s Storyline

One Star Wars character had their entire story arc finished off-screen for no reason in The Mandalorian.

At the end of The Mandalorian Season 2, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) acquired the Darksaber. An old weapon used by Jedi that had become a symbol of power for Mandalore. Tarre Vizsla united the clans using that saber, and now, Bo-Katan wanted it more than anything else.

Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) fought Din, and the Mandalorian bested the Imperial and took the saber. Now it was Din’s to use and wield, leaving fans on the edge of their seats for what would happen in Season 3. At the end of Chapter 17, “Apostate” Bo-Katan sits on her throne. She isn’t happy to see Din Djarin and reveals she is done trying to rule and unite Mandalore.

After Season 2, she tried again and lost her followers, leaving her with nothing. This scene steals Bo-Katan’s story and leaves her story to be done. With Din Djarin going to Mandalore, the Darksaber will play a huge role. The last time the saber made it to Mandalore, Sabine Wren gifted it to Bo-Katan to rule, but the Empire made sure that didn’t last long.

Now, Din Djarin will be going to Mandalore, and Bo-Katan’s story is left open-ended. She might appear, and Katee Sachkoff makes it seem like we haven’t seen the last of her character, but what is left for her to do? Bo-Katan apparently has no interest in ruling. She doesn’t want to join any Mandalorian cause. Why keep her in the story?

After one episode of The Mandalorian Season 3, there are too many unanswered questions. Still, it feels like Bo-Katan’s story was erased so that Din Djarin wouldn’t have any more conflict with her, and writers like Jon Favreau could focus more on the Empire being a threat instead. While this works, it just leaves fans dissatisfied since Bo-Katan has been around for over a decade, and now her story is at the forefront of live-action.

Sadly, her story won’t be going exactly how fans expected, but Lucasfilm has plenty of time to prove that Bo-Katan’s new story is worth the sudden changes, and perhaps the Darksaber will still play a huge role in the travels on Mandalore.

