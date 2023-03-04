‘Star Wars’ Charges Absurd Price For ‘Mandalorian’ Merchandise

Sometimes fans need everything in Star Wars, but fans might think twice before buying this Mandalorian merchandise.

With LEGO sets exploring every facet of the Star Wars universe and action figures and FUNKO pop figures doing the same, there is always something to collect. On top of that, families will never run out of things to buy for their kids who love Star Wars.

The Mandalorian offers a new wave of collectibles with the Darksaber, Grogu,, and of course, the legendary beskar armor that Din Djarin wears. The perfect silver chrome beskar armor is an instant classic that fans can recognize no matter what, and of course, is something they hope to get their hands on.

With Season 3 of The Mandalorian debuting right now, it’s clear that more merch is obviously on the way, and one item is a little absurd for fans to get their hands on. An offshoot action figure manufacturer of NECA, Denuo Novo makes some spot-on replicas of props from movies and TV shows with amazing accuracy. That level of detail comes at a hefty price.

According to IGN, who reviewed Denuo Novo’s Mandalorian helmet, their replica of Din Djarin’s chrome Mandalorian helmet costs $700 to acquire and, honestly, might not be worth the price. One major flaw is that the helmet doesn’t come with a display stand, and since fans won’t be rocking the beskar helmet everywhere they go, it’s always good to have somewhere where the helmet can rest and look fashionable. By paying several hundred dollars, it should be guaranteed that the helmet comes with the stand.

Another important detail is that the helmet is not metal, and it shows. The helmet is made from fiberglass and was painted a pewter grey with silver over this, leaving the helmet to look noticeably fake under certain lights. With such a high price tag, that’s not a great sign.

The helmet does come with pads to make it more comfortable wearing the helmet, and most of the design was created for comfort and usability rather than authenticity. The helmet is light due to the fiberglass but if it were made out of metal, it would only be a neat decoration due to the helmet being too heavy. It’s a perfect 1:1 scale from the series, and the lens is blue-tinted, allowing anyone wearing the iconic helmet to have great visibility.

Here are some pictures of the helmet:

In the end, it’s just a very expensive Mandalorian helmet, and some fans will, of course, go for it, but for such a high price tag, it does make you wonder why anyone would buy it. Fans know they can craft or buy a local version of Mando’s helmet from someone, and it could look better, but the safe option is to buy the collector’s item from someone creating Mandalorian merchandise.

Do you think you will buy Din Djarin’s helmet? Is the price tag too high? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!