Director Teases a New ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy In the Works

Since Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, the Galaxy has expanded almost exponentially. New films, new series, and even new video games have all hit the market, exploring different stories and corners of the Galaxy. Lucasfilm has been telling incredible stories about bounty hunters in The Mandalorian, rebels in Andor, and Jedi outcasts in Obi-Wan Kenobi, and now it looks like there may be another trilogy on the horizon!

After the conclusion of Star Wars: Episode IX – Rise of Skywalker (2019), and the Sequel Trilogy, Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm announced the Skywalker Saga was fairly well finished. The nine movies already made would tell that story, and any other content was free to explore other stories around the Galaxy. To that end, fans have seen some amazing stories with original characters like the ones listed above.

Another such story has been that of Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) in Jedi: Fallen Order and the soon-to-be-released Jedi: Survivor. The story follows former padawan and now Jedi on the run Cal Kesits (Monaghan), as he, along with former Jedi Cere Junda (Debra Wilson) and pilot Greez Dritus (Daniel Roebuck), evade the Empire and do their best to save the Galaxy from them and the Sith. It’s an engaging story with some of the best gameplay since the closure of Lucasarts!

Fans of the first game were elated to learn of the sequel, Jedi: Survivor, and even more excited when the trailer showcased some of the amazing new developments. Fans saw the lone Jedi with a crossguard saber, using new Force powers, encountering new villains, and even some familiar ones, like battle droids and the tease of the Grand Inquisitor himself!

As pleasant a surprise as Survivor has been, fans maybe even more excited for the following news! Game director Stig Asmussen recently did an interview with IGN in which he shared his vision for the franchise:

“I always wanted to see this as a trilogy…How can we take Cal and the crew to new places beyond what we were doing in the first game? We had a pretty decent idea of timeframe where we wanted Survivor to take place, what the stakes were going to be, what the tone o the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that. And there’s ideas of what we could do beyond that as well.”

Though nothing has been confirmed, Asmussen definitely wants a third installment in the franchise, making it a complete trilogy. It also sounds like he and his team already have some ideas as to where that third game could go. The question that remains, however, is will fans ever see Cal (Monaghan) and company in live-action. There have been many subtle hints and teases, like the BD droid in The Book of Boba Fett, and the characters in the game take their appearance from their voice actor counterparts. Could it happen?

Though delayed, fans should expect to see Jedi: Survivor released on April 28, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S. The sequel brings back Cal (Monaghan), Cere (Wilson), and Greez (Roebuck), along with Nightsister Merrin (Tina Ivlev) and a whole cast of other characters that will either help or hinder Cal (Monaghan) as he fights against the Empire for survival and to save the Galaxy!

