‘Star Wars’ Creators Establish Super Confusing ‘Mandalorian’ Timeline

Star Wars is known for keeping track of events and not making things appear way more complicated than they are, but The Mandalorian creators can’t decide how long the series is happening in the Star Wars timeline.

Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian is one of the most popular Star Wars projects ever, and with someone like Grogu, it’s hardly a surprise. The duo has been through one hell of a ride for the first two seasons and reunited in The Book of Boba Fett, leaving Season 3 to continue their story.

One thing remains that still confuses fans. How long has Din Djarin’s story occurred in the Star Wars universe? Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni can’t agree. Earlier this week, Favreau dropped the bombshell that Din Djarin left Grogu with Luke Skywalker for two years and that The Mandalorian’s story has been going on for some time.

Fans were shocked, but it helped make sense of how much Nevarro has changed, but Dave Filoni says the complete opposite. He claims that The Mandalorian‘s story starts in 9 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin), meaning the show is around 5 years after Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983).

Now, Dave Filoni says that The Mandalorian‘s story doesn’t even span a full year after talking with TVLine about the timeline for the fan-favorite series:

“I don’t think we’re quite to 10 ABY.”

TVLine also takes a moment to acknowledge that Favreau backtracked his initial quote with Variety by saying Grogu spent 0-2 years with Luke Skywalker the other night:

This confusion about the timeline is not helping Star Wars fans. Filoni and Favreau obviously work very closely with each other, and disagreeing on such a fundamental part of The Mandalorian is bizarre. Now, it’s unclear how long Din has been away from Grogu or how long he has known the little green guy.

Hopefully, the timeline will be clarified and made super clear to fans soon, as it is very confusing to understand what is happening when Favreau says one thing and Filoni says another thing. It seems like an easy fix, but since Lucasfilm hasn’t gone forward to clarify the timeline, it seems that the Mandalorian creators might be a little confused with their own timeline.

Who do you think is right about The Mandalorian timeline? Is it Dave Filoni or Jon Favreau?