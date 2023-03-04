‘Mandalorian’ Actor Jumps Ship For DC – Joining ‘Batman’ Spinoff Series

This actor is trading blasters for Batman…

One thing that the Star Wars and Batman universes have in common is the rich cast of characters. Each franchise provides the opportunity for many actors to step into amazing roles which are very engaging to audiences. Naturally, when casting, producers and casting directors want to cast the very best they can for each role, and they have done just that with this latest update.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman (2022) caused no small stir among fans of DC studios. Would Robert Pattinson be taking over the role of Brice Wayne/Batman from Ben Affleck? What did the future of the character hold? Though there was plenty of confusion following the installment of James Gunn and Peter Safran as CEOs, one thing was cleared up: Robert Pattinson’s Batman would continue, but not as the Batman of the DC Universe.

Gunn’s plan of DC Elseworlds opened the door for The Batman: Part II (2025), as well as other DC franchise films like Joker: Folie à Deux (2024), and others. Matt Reeves, the director of The Batman, also spoke on how Gunn and Safran were very interested in expanding on his “Batverse”, which in turn resulted in DC Studios greenlighting the Colin Farrell-headed project, The Penguin, a spinoff TV series which has just started production.

According to Reeves and Farrell, the series will pick up immediately following the events of The Batman. With the death of Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), the Gotham City underworld finds itself in a power vacuum. Who will fill the role vacated by the former crime boss? Given the title of the series, it would only seem natural that Oswald Cobblepot (Farrell) would be the one to step up, but with recent casting news, that may not be the case.

Clancy Brown, known for his roles as Mr. Krabs on Spongebob, Surtur in Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Burg in The Mandalorian, and many many others, has just joined the cast of The Penguin as notorious Gotham City crime boss Salvatore Maroni. If The Penguin follows in the footsteps of The Dark Knight Trilogy, audiences may well see Maroni (Brown) stepping in to lead the Falcone (Turturro) organization, which would lead to some very interesting infighting and conflict with the former second in command, Cobblepot (Farrell).

The Penguin series is still shrouded in mystery at this point, but fans can fount on Farrell’s return, as well as the casting of Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Carmine Falcone (Turturro), and Clancy Brown as Salvator Maroni. The series will take place just one week after the events of The Batman, as Cobblepot (Farrell) looks to fill the power vacuum after Falcone’s (Turturro) death

What do you think about this casting choice? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!