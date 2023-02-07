‘The Batman’ Star Reveals Episode Count For Upcoming ‘Penguin’ Series

There might be very little information on the upcoming sequel to The Batman (2022), which is no surprise given all that’s happening in the world of DC lately, but there is an update on the spin-off series, which will focus on Colin Farrell’s version of Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin.

In the film, Farrell is unrecognizable as the Gotham City villain, who has been one of the most iconic members of Batman’s “Rogues Gallery” for several decades. The character has previously been portrayed in live action by Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito, and Robin Lord Taylor.

Though Farrell’s Penguin isn’t the main protagonist in The Batman — that title goes to Edward Nashton/the Riddler (Paul Dano) — he is now getting his own live-action spin-off series, which will premiere on HBO Max at some point in the near future.

While details on the project are slim, Farrell recently made a big announcement about the series. In an interview with Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, the 46-year-old Irish actor revealed that The Penguin series (working title) will consist of eight episodes, while also sharing plot specifics.

Check out his full comments below:

“It’s going to be an eight-part thing. Around Oz’s [Oswald Cobblepot] rise to power, filling that power vacuum created when Falcone [Carmine Falcone] was killed. Matt’s [Matt Reeves] idea was to have the Penguin show begin about a week after the end of the Batman film [The Batman]. And if it works, if the trajectory is interesting, and the audience goes for it, and we do our jobs right, the second Penguin feature will pick up where the HBO show will end.”

Farrell also seemingly gives an update on The Batman II (TBA), saying that the “second Penguin feature” will pick up where his The Penguin series ends. We also know that the series will focus on Penguin’s rise to power following the death of Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) in the 2022 film.

The Batman grossed over $770 million at the global box office last year, and Warner Bros. wasted no time in greenlighting a sequel, marking the beginning of a brand-new Batman universe. Now, that universe is set to expand with the upcoming The Penguin series.

While Farrell is unrecognizable in the film, he doesn’t really get the time to flex his brilliant acting chops, so it’s exciting to see him getting his own eight-episode series.

There is currently no release date for The Penguin series.

As per the official Warner Bros. website, here’s the synopsis for The Batman:

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies–Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)–amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne/Batman), Selena Kyle/Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin (Colin Farrell), and Edward Nashton/The Riddler (Paul Dano).

Are you excited for The Penguin series? Let us know in the comments down below!