James Gunn Angers Warner Bros. Leadership Over Recent Remarks

Warner Bros. Discovery isn’t happy about what James Gunn and Peter Safran said recently about the company’s past decisions.

DC has faced some rocky years as a studio due to a lot of changes internally and not having a clear vision about what was happening with their movies. Some projects did very well, such as James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad (2021) and Aquaman (2018), and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman (2017).

Now, DC is making a new step forward with a focused storyline under the leadership of Gunn and Safran. This work is meant to push the DCU to be more successful. Based on what is currently in the works, fans will have a lot of exciting projects to look forward to.

Superman: Legacy (2025) and Batman: Brave and the Bold are two projects that have excited fans, but other lesser-known characters such as Booster Gold, Swamp Thing, and The Authority have also intrigued fans. Most comics related to the upcoming projects have been sold out as fans are eager to learn what the movies will be based on.

Now, Gunn and Safran have shared their own opinions on how DC’s past decisions have been foolish. Gunn remarked that the “history of DC was f*cked up” as he pointed out how DC handed out movies to directors like “party favors” and said other remarks about the former DC regime while some of those employees are still in Warner Bros.

Other remarks led to James Gunn talking about Henry Cavill and admitting that the actor is a great guy but has been “dicked around” by the company:

“I like Henry, I think he’s a great guy. I think he’s getting dicked around by a lot of people including the former regime at this company.”

These comments have reportedly angered some of the executives, as Gunn and Safran aren’t actually executives in the company but leading figures for DC. After the last week, it would make sense why some WB members are frustrated with the duo, and it could hurt the two if they don’t stop saying comments like this.

Fans already had their disagreements with the DCEU, and now that DC is changing course, it would be very easy for fans to single out WB employees and blame them for the franchise’s flaws.

Do you think Gunn and Safran will continue making controversial remarks about Warner Bros. Discovery?