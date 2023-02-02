James Gunn Backtracks On DCU Reboot, Reveals More Details

James Gunn confirmed that the DC Universe will get a reboot, but now has come forward to reveal exactly how the reboot will work since not everything is going away.

After Henry Cavill’s departure from Superman, fans didn’t know who would be staying and who was leaving. DC has been silent about Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck, and other stars about whether or not they will be returning, even though rumors circulated about them not returning. Now, James Gunn has come forward and reassured fans that not everyone is leaving, but he did confirm that the DCU is getting a huge reboot when Ezra Miller’s The Flash (2023) releases later this year.

The Flash will be using one of DC’s classic methods for doing a reboot which is by allowing Barry Allen to travel back in time and end up breaking the Multiverse. This was first done in the comics with Flashpoint, and now the DCU will recreate the story to help change the franchise.

DCU’s Chapter 1 — “God and Monsters,” will be a big step forward, but some actors and actresses are already returning to the franchise, such as Viola Davis’s Amanda Waller and John Cena’s Peacemaker will be returning. Other actors have the opportunity to return if they want to, but some fans still don’t understand what will and what won’t be canon due to some of these announcements.

One fan on Reddit posted a conversation James Gunn had with a fan on Instagram about Waller, one of the upcoming TV series for the DCU, and he explained perfectly what to expect with the reboot:

James Gunn on Instagram: Flash resets many things, not all things. Some characters will remain the same some do not

Knowing that the DCU will keep some things, but not everything. This helps Gunn choose what he wants to do with the DC Universe. Unfortunately, this leaves some of the upcoming movies in a weird spot. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) happens after The Flash but isn’t considered part of the main DCU slate, but it isn’t confirmed whether or not the movie is part of the timeline.

Paradise Lost will be prequel series that will happen before the Wonder Woman movies, but DC hasn’t clarified if the series will be centering on the same Themyscira seen with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. These details are just a few examples of how DC still has a lot to explain before fans won’t be confused, but it seems it won’t happen anytime soon unless James Gunn talks about it online.

What are your thoughts on the DCU reboot? Let us know what you think!