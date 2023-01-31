New DCU Project Focuses On Radically Different ‘Superman’ Character

Superman has been around for decades and a new DCU project will show a different character close to Clark Kent that reveals a different take on what the iconic super hero could’ve faced.

James Gunn finally revealed his slate of DC projects with a new Batman project, Superman project, Wonder Woman series, and even a few other series including one with the Green Lanterns. Things are looking good for DC now that Gunn has revealed what the studio will be working on.

One project that stood out was that Superman’s cousin will be getting her own movie, called Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. This will be based off of Tom King’s comic run where Kara goes off for a fun get away as Kara Zor-El tries to get drunk on her 21st on a planet with a red sun so she can actually feel something.

This leads her to end up on a dangerous adventure as a man kills her beloved dog, and then things start to go downhill as a young girl follows Supergirl on her new adventure for vengeance. Unlike Superman, Kara watched Krypton die and explode on an asteroid nearby. She dealt with her people’s loss at 14 years old while Kal-El got to have a family.

So it’s no surprise that Kara might be rougher and less idealistic because of her traumatic origin story. King really explores a more vulnerable side of the character inside the comics and helps fans see her more as a person and also demonstrate just how strong Supergirl can be.

Gunn shared that the movie will release after Superman: Legacy (2025) and that fans should be excited to see Kara’s story differ from Superman’s life as a boy on Earth:

“Within our story, we have Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by incredibly loving parents and nurtured, whereas Kara was in Krypton, she was on a piece of Krypton that drifted away from the planet, and lived there for the first 14 years of her life among [a] horrible situation where she watched everybody around her die. So she’s a much harsher and more fucked up Supergirl than we’ve been used to this far.”

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow could release in 2027 meaning that fans might have to wait several years before seeing the movie, but when it releases, fans shouldn’t expect the character to be just like Clark Kent. Kara could show fans what someone with similar powers to Clark Kent could do as the super hero won’t hold anything back.

Supergirl is supposed to be introduced in The Flash (2023) with Sasha Calle starring as the iconic super hero, but it’s unclear if she will be sticking as Supergirl for future projects. If Calle does get the chance to stay as Supergirl, fans will get to decide on whether or not they like the character fairly soon as Ezra Miller’s The Flash releases on June 13, 2023.

Are you excited for a Supergirl movie? Let us know what you think!