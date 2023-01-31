DC Star Might Not Be Recast, James Gunn Willing to Work Things Out

Finally, James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed what to expect for DCU’s first chapter of projects, and it’s great to see that the entire franchise won’t face harsh recasting.

One thing fans worried about after Henry Cavill’s departure from Superman was that other actors would be recast in the franchise. Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, and Ezra Miller might have roles currently in the DCU, but a new project might find their replacement. After months of concerning rumors and few updates, James Gunn has made it clear where his stance is.

Not everyone is going away, and even some actors have a chance to stick around. Right now, they are doing this more on a case-by-case basis, and one DC star might shock fans by ending up keeping their role.

Ezra Miller has faced months of controversy and almost lost his entire career due to their actions. After kidnapping a teenage girl, hiding from the authorities for months, allowing people to live on their properties with kids biting bullets, and threatening other children is what the actor has been accused of after a very eventful summer.

Their trip overseas also led to other DC fans questioning whether or not Ezra Miller was starting a cult due to some more actions that were revealed, but people weren’t happy. This led to the actor facing a lot of heat and DC studios considering whether or not to release The Flash (2023) despite already investing $200 million into the movie.

According to THR, Peter Safran assures fans that Miller is making considerable progress in their treatment. If things continue to improve, the actor will continue to star as Barry Allen/Flash in the DCU:

“Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We are fully supportive of that journey they are on right now. When the time is right, when they are ready to have that discussion, we will all figure out what the best path forward. But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversation with them, in the last couple of months, it feels like they are making enormous progress.”

One concerning thing about this decision is that Miller’s road to recovery could take years. So far, the actor’s actions aren’t limited to what happened last summer. Over the years, Miller has been known to be unpredictable and violent, and treatment for a few months might not be enough to keep the actor out of controversy. Warner Bros. Discovery may have given the reigns of the DCU to Safran and Gunn, but the company must have a close eye on Miller to avoid future scandals.

If DC continues working with Miller, it would really hurt the DCU to keep the actor after The Flash movie because the film will do a harsh reboot of the franchise. It would be best to recast the actor before the super hero’s next debut to avoid confusing too many fans. James Gunn has pushed the boundaries on recasting after letting Henry Cavill not stay as Superman, but keeping Miller might anger even more fans in the end.

What are your thoughts on Ezra Miller’s potential return to the DCU after The Flash?