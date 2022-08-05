DC Star Accused Of Being A Cult Leader, Reportedly Targeting More Children

Ezra Miller continues to be the hot topic after the actor has been accused of being a cult leader due to their recent visit to Iceland.

It’s not every day when fans hear a famous actor suddenly all the time doing radically bizarre things, but this is 2022 and Ezra Miller has gone from threatening to kill KKK members, throwing a chair at a woman in Hawaii, and being accused of grooming and kidnapping a teenager, and now being a cult leader.

Miller has been accused of a lot more, and the number of things the actor has done in the past year keeps on being revealed. Sadly, the actor seems to have gone down the deep end with some of their actions. While in Iceland, Miller had a few altercations leading to one woman almost being choked to death and a few violent threats while drinking at a pub.

New reports indicate that Miller may have been a cult leader, allowing people to enter their Airbnb and creating a “commune” for everyone to hear Miller’s thoughts and emotional outbursts. Insider reports that this place became a makeshift sanctuary for Miller and the people who stayed:

For most of their time in Iceland, Miller rented an Airbnb in Reykjavík’s suburb of Kópavogur. They filled the home with Icelandic artists, expats, and spiritual confidants whom they encouraged to stay there, even though many had their own homes nearby.

Miller then apparently used this location as a central hub for his “new” cult, according to what people who left the commune shared to Insider:

Between Miller's makeshift commune, their monologues on spirituality, and emotional outbursts, rumors began to circulate in Reykjavík that the star was running a cult. Some guests said they felt frightened during Miller's mood swings. Between Miller's makeshift commune, their monologues on spirituality, and emotional outbursts, rumors began to circulate in Reykjavík that the star was running a cult. Some guests said they felt frightened during Miller's mood swings.https://t.co/dwDkZPMEvW pic.twitter.com/WcsMfyCn0y — Insider (@thisisinsider) August 4, 2022

Later on, Ezra Miller rented out a hotel to record some music and invited several artists, including an 18-year-old girl. She felt at first that it was a great experience to work with Miller until the actor began to do “psychological damage” to her:

The young woman said she stayed at the hotel for six days. What started off as a thrilling experience, she said, deteriorated into one of the most traumatic weeks of her life. She said Miller exhibited mood swings that left her tearful and confused.

Several reported incidents the actor has with families include young children or non-binary teenagers. Miller reportedly targets these children to get control over them which might continue to happen as more reports of these incidents enter the spotlight.

Fans are not happy knowing that Miller has taken advantage and brainwashed children and exploited them for sexual pleasure and to have the children under their care. This has frightened parents because Miller threatened them with a gun right in front of their children after disagreeing with the actor.

Miller has been reported to be mentally unwell and paranoid that the FBI or the Ku Klux Klan will cause harm to the actor. That’s why they are always wearing a gun and a bulletproof vest, which could be why the actor hasn’t been arrested yet. Authorities probably don’t want to risk a shootout with the mentally unstable actor after learning about all the weapons they have at their disposal, but there could be other reasons.

Ezra Miller’s volatile behavior hasn’t affected The Flash (2023) from continuing forward as Warner Bros. is still planning for the movie to release. That doesn’t mean that Miller will continue to work for the company, as there have been talks of Miller being replaced by a new actor for future DCEU projects.

Do you think Miller will go after more children? Let us know what you think!