“What a Disaster,” Warner Bros. Cancels Completed DC Movie, Fans Disgusted

Warner Bros. Discovery has canceled an entire DC movie, but it’s completely finished.

Actress Leslie Grace (In the Heights) will no longer have the spotlight as the first Hispanic actress to take on the live-action role of Barbara Gordon in the once upcoming Batgirl film.

Warner Bros. has decided to cancel Batgirl ahead of its initial theatrical debut for 2022 and to scrap the upcoming DC installment from any HBO Max exclusive release.

With a reported budget of $70-90 million, Warner Bros. is cutting its losses and completely vaulting Batgirl from the world:

Warner Bros Discovery decided to cancel the release of ‘BATGIRL’ as they are “committed to making DC titles big theatrical event films, and ‘BATGIRL’ isn’t that.”

Not only that, but co-director Adil El Arbi was told of the cancellation during his wedding:

Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah found out ‘BATGIRL’ was cancelled whilst they were in Morocco for Adil’s wedding.

After a reported screentest of Batgirl concluded, Warner Bros. decided to cancel the entire completed film “due to a strategic shift regarding DC and HBO Max, says Warner Bros. spokesperson,” according to Collider.

Rather than going in for re-edits (a common practice in Hollywood after screen testing scores are low), Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the movie for good.

Now, in the wake of constant mistreatment claims by fans worldwide, the DCEU universe is in chaos amongst followers of the SnyderVerse and more.

With Batgirl getting the boot without any notice or a second chance due to a “strategic” business move, the internet is losing hope in Warner Bros:

We are living in a society where Morbius was in theaters not once, but TWICE, and Batgirl can’t even get an HBO Max debut.

Another fan writes:

I’m sorry but scrapping the Batgirl movie might be one of the worst decisions I have ever seen. Not only are they just throwing away money but also every single person who worked on that film got nothing out of it other than a paycheque?

One fan writes:

What a disaster. I am so pissed right now.

Another fan shares:

Marvel Studios: Buckle up because we’re releasing SEVENTY-THREE MOVIES next year! Sony: Go see Morbius. Go see Morbius again. WB: Batgirl’s cancelled btw.

One user writes:

I know they say it’s tax reasons but surely it can’t be just a coincidence that Affleck replaces Keaton in Aquaman 2 and literally days later Batgirl is cancelled.

Fans are undoubtely furious over Warner’s move to scrap a completed $90 million motion picture after one inadequate test screening.

Fans will never see Batgirl. Unless, of course, a new movement like #ReleaseBatgirl can generate the same results as the Snyder-Cut movement did, resulting in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) releasing to HBO Max four years after the film’s initial theatrical debut.

Batgirl was set to star Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser, J.K. Simmons, Ivory Aquino, and Michael Keaton.

Given that Ben Affleck’s return as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) is less than a week old and Michael Keaton was set to reprise his role of Batman in Batgirl, it’s unclear what Discovery has planned for the future of this superhero.

Which actor will officially take the reigns of the Caped Crusader? Michael Keaton? Or Ben Affleck? With Batgirl’s shelving, the answer is entirely unclear.

Do you think Warner Bros. should release Batgirl? Comment below!