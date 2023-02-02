New Image Suggests Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman’ Might Still Be Part of the DCU

Even after James Gunn’s announcement, Wonder Woman’s future in DC has been uncertain!

It’s been a whirlwind of news for the DC Universe. Earlier this week, Co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn made a huge announcement, covering the first chapter of what he and Peter Safran have planned for the DC Universe. Fans were updated on everything from Batman and Superman to Swamp Thing and Creature Commandos, and there was even a reference to the world of Wonder Woman, but Gal Gadot’s take on the character has still been in doubt.

Shortly after Gunn and Safran took the helm at DC Studios, things began to change. Beyond the now-infamous Henry Cavill debacle and the Black Adam (2022)/Dwayne Johnson hiccup, there was one more big question on fans’ minds: What about Wonder Woman? The highest-rated film in the old DC Extended Universe, Wonder Woman (2017), didn’t show any signs of flagging until late 2022.

In what was later debunked as sensationalized journalism, Patty Jenkins clarified with fans that she and the studio couldn’t meet eye-to-eye on a vision for a third installment in her franchise. This still left the future of both the character and Gal Gadot in doubt. Would audiences see her in DC movies again? Add on top of that the report that claimed a Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) cameo had been cut from The Flash (2023), and things didn’t look good.

Now things may just be looking up for Diana (Gadot)! The next feature film from DC Studios, Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) will be coming out soon and has every indication of being yet another hilarious, heartfelt romp. That’s not all! According to a report from The Direct, new images from promotional material for the film may have confirmed Wonder Woman’s (Gadot) return for the film!

In stills from a trailer for the film released by DC Japan, eagle-eyed reporters at The Direct spotted what could only be Gadot’s Wonder Woman. The stills show a figure from above, activating a staff very similar to the one that gave Billy Batson (Zachary Levi/Asher Angel) his powers in the first film. Though the images don’t show the character’s face, the costume that fans can see is almost definitely Wonder Woman (Gadot).

In addition, Diana (Gadot) is a part of the DC Greek pantheon, and who are the antagonists in Fury of the Gods? Daughters of Atlas, another member of the pantheon! All the pieces seem to be falling into place for her return, but the question remains: would this mean that Shazam (Levi/Angel) will be a DC Universe character? or will he fall under the new DC “Elseworlds?”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods smashing into theaters March 17, 2023, and stars Zachary Levi/Angel as Billy Batson/Shazam, Jack Dylan Grazer/Adam Brody as Freddy Freeman, Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso. Fury of the Gods follows the Shazam family (Shazamily?) as they face a new threat in the daughters of Atlas, whose new weapon threatens to destroy the world.

