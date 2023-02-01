After Huge DC Announcement, ‘Indy’ Director Teases Involvement With Studio

Swamp Thing from DC Comics

Could James Mangold be making the jump from Indiana Jones to DC Studios?

DC Studios Logo
Despite the departure of Steven Spielberg from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), the film was put into good hands with James Mangold. The director of Logan (2017), Ford v Ferrari (2019), and other hits is skilled, visionary, and, more than anything, passionate about the subject. Now, it seems he may be taking on another franchise!

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's IJ5. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
The foray of the superhero genre into the world of R-ratings is a risky move. Though the trail was blazed by Blade (1998), almost thirty years ago, most comic book movies try to stay away from a higher rating than PG-13. This ensures that younger audiences, therefore a larger audience, will see the film. This also means if a director is going for an R-rating, it’s got to be a sure bet that the movie will be popular and will do well.

Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine
James Mangold did just that with Logan. The first R-rated X-Men film aside from Deadpool (2016), Logan followed fan-favorite mutant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in a story loosely based on the graphic novel, “Old Man Logan.” In the film, Wolverine (Jackman) fights his way through a world in the near future in which mutants are all but extinct, finding new meaning in saving his cloned adoptive daughter, Laura (Dafne Keen).

Logan, Hugh Jackman
Logan proved that not only was Mangold no stranger to the comic book genre, having directed The Wolverine (2013), but that he could elevate the genre masterfully as well. It only stands to reason, therefore, that a studio that is rebuilding itself would want to court someone with that kind of experience. It seems that DC may be doing just that.

Logan/Wolverine running through the woods to save his daughter
Following the recent announcement of the upcoming slate of projects for James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe, director James Mangold shared something very interesting on his personal Twitter account. The director, who has taken great pains in defending his work on the upcoming Indiana Jones film, shared an image with no text relating to one of the announced DC projects.

@mang0ld tweeted:

The creature in question is DC Comics’ Swamp Thing. Announced at the very end of DC Co-CEO James Gunn’s report as a horror film closing out the first chapter in the new DC Universe, fans were excited but not given too much more to go on. Could it be that the film already has its director?

Swamp Thing from DC Comics
With almost a dozen different characters claiming the title of Swamp Thing, there are many directions in which DC could take him, but one thing is for certain. Fans are in for a classic b-movie-type monster brought to life from living vegetation wandering the swamps, protecting the earth itself.

