DC Paves the Way For Pioneering Animation/Live-Action Crossover Franchise

Not everything from the new DC announcement was a reboot…

When people think of DC Comics characters, more likely than not, the Justice League comes to mind. Characters like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman for sure, and maybe a few others, but beyond that? Diehard fans of the comics can surely come up with the names, but casual fans are about to be introduced to some deep cuts from DC.

Fans of the DC Universe have already met some pretty obscure characters in The Suicide Squad (2021). A franchise like Suicide Squad allows for the easy introduction of such characters in a very low-stakes way. James Gunn has already proved he’s capable of capitalizing on characters like that: audiences just need to look at Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)!

Things are about to get much more obscure at DC Studios, even more so than Polka Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) or Javelin (Flula Borg), but maybe not more obscure than Weasel (Sean Gunn). Peter Safran’s Co-CEO, James Gunn, announced a new project as part of the huge DC studios update that may surprise fans of the canceled series Doom Patrol and Titans.

According to the report, covered by The Hollywood Reporter, instead of continuing popular series like The Flash or Doom Patrol and Titans, Gunn announced a new series which he has completed writing, titled Creature Commandos. Based on the 1980s DC Comics by J. M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick, Creature Commandos will feature a rag-tag group of monsters initially created to fight Nazis in World War II, updated for the modern era.

Using the promotional image as a guide, this new team will feature a slight departure from the original comic book lineup, with Rick Flagg Sr., Nina Mazursky, Doctor Phosphorus, Eric Frankenstein, the Bride of Frankenstein, G.I. Robot, and Weasel. Though the roles have not yet been cast, Gunn has announced an ambitious direction for the new franchise.

Not only does he expect to carry the limited seven-episode series to at least one feature-length film, but the co-CEO of DC Studios also announced that they are seeking voice talent who will be able to portray each of the characters in future live-action adaptations of the franchise. While other animated voice actors have made this jump in the past, this would be the first time that an entire cast would be the same from animation to live-action.

It may seem ambitious, but if anyone can pull it off, it may be James Gunn. Until 2014, very few people knew who the Guardians of the Galaxy were, and even fewer people liked them or thought they would be a fitting addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Who knows? Maybe, Creature Commandos will be the next big Peacemaker-like hit for DC Studios!

What do you think about this new team from DC? Let us know in the comments below!