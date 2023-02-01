New ‘Wonder Woman’ Prequel Series Might Not Include Gal Gadot

Fans will get to explore a new side of Themyscira, but the series could be in trouble with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman seemingly being left out of the series.

Related:

James Gunn finally revealed his new slate for the DCU and confirmed that fans would be getting a new Superman movie, Green Lantern series, Supergirl movie, Batman movie, and much more. The Flash and other DC movies will tie into the DCU and help set up chapter one of the DCU, titled “God and Monsters.”

Gunn did make it clear that the door is open for Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Zachary Levi, and Jason Momoa to reprise their roles in the DCU, no matter if the internet is upset with them. This is good news for Levi as he is facing some heat for some recent comments bashing Pfizer, but Gunn isn’t here to stop working with an actor over something like that unless it is morally unacceptable.

In his video, he shared that fans will get to return to Themyscrira, but the series will be set before the two Wonder Woman movies and showcase how the Amazonians survived the perils of Themyscira. Gunn compared the prequel series to HBO’s Game of Thrones, making some fans wonder just how bloody the series will get.

If you haven’t heard the full announcement, here’s the message from James Gunn covering the new slate of the DCU:

One interesting detail about Paradise Lost, the new Wonder Woman prequel series, is that Wonder Woman isn’t confirmed to be in the series. The prequel series could be set hundreds of years before Diana Prince’s birth, leaving fans to wonder if Gal Gadot will appear.

With Patty Jenkins out of the picture, it’s unclear whether or not Gal Gadot wants to return as the iconic super hero. DC is setting up the big three super heroes for their new roles as Batman will have Robin, Superman will be exploring his life on Earth, and Kryptonian heritage, leaving fans to wonder how Wonder Woman fits into the picture.

With movies releasing for the DCU in 2025 or later, it looks like fans might have to wait years before Wonder Woman gets another movie which is shocking and honestly a little disappointing. Even if Wonder Woman: 1984 (2020) didn’t live up to the hype, the first movie shocked fans with how good it was.

DC made a lot of girls inspired by Wonder Woman, and even though Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be great for girls, Wonder Woman has always been an icon for women all across the world, and it might be a long while before she reappears on the big screen because DC might have to find a replacement if Gadot doesn’t want the role anymore.

Do you think Gal Gadot will return as Wonder Woman? Let us know what you think!