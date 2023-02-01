Chris Pratt Abandoning ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, Report Says

Actor Chris Pratt (Star-Lord/Peter Quill) has been the heart of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) drew a combined $1.64 billion at the worldwide box office, and there is an expectation that the third film could be an even bigger box office success than either of its predecessors. The franchise stars Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin Obfonteri).

But, it might not be surprising to some fans who have followed the behind-the-scenes workings that there are some cast members who may want to abandon the franchise instead of sticking around for a fourth film to be made.

Director James Gunn has made a big splash in the DC Universe, including making some major changes.

Gunn, who directed the Guardians of the Galaxy films, has been rumored to take some of his cast with him, including the lead protagonist Chris Pratt.

The Direct recently reported that one of the surprise heroes who will be coming to the DC Universe under Gunn’s leadership is Booster Gold, and that Pratt is a potential choice to play the time-traveling hero from the future.

The entire Guardians of the Galaxy cast could join the DC Universe

If Chris Pratt were to jump ship and join the DC Universe, it would be a bold move.

He has made millions from the Guardians franchise, and there still might be some opportunities for him to reprise his role as Peter Quill/ Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5. James Gunn revealed last summer that the third entry would be the final standalone film for the characters– and there have been rumors we could see an emotional death in the movie this summer– but with Gunn moving onto DC, there has been no indication from Disney or Marvel Studios that they wouldn’t consider making a fourth one in the future.

But, if the comments coming from other cast members are any indication, it does seem that a fourth film would be a long shot and that it wouldn’t be surprising to see several end up in DC.

Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer) has hinted at wanting to work with James Gunn again in the future, and has also shared that he wasn’t happen with his role in GOTG.

Numerous rumors and speculations have come forward about what the DC Universe might look like in a few years, and one of the rumors is that we could see the better part of this cast– including Pratt, Bautista, Saldaña, and even Vin Diesel– move over from the MCU in the future to Disney’s big competitor.

At this point, however, nothing has been confirmed.

What do you think of Chris Pratt potentially leaving Guardians of the Galaxy? Let us know in the comments!