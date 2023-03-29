Pedro Pascal Is No Longer “THE Mandalorian” In ‘Star Wars’

***SPOILERS FOR THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 3, “Chapter 21 — THE PIRATE”***

Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin has been starring as the lead role in The Mandalorian for years, but Lucasfilm has decided another Star Wars actor should take his place.

This week in The Mandalorian Season 3, “Chapter 21 — The Pirate,” fans saw more action than expected as Din Djarin returned to rescue Carl Weather’s Greef Karga. Pirate King Gorian Shard wasn’t happy with how Nevarro treated his men, so he took matters into his own hands to bombard the city.

Since Greef Karga is an independent world, Gorian Shard had no opposition to bombing Nevarro and taking it for himself. Karga sent a message for help to the New Republic which resulted in the new government not sending help due to Nevarro’s independent status and not having the proper resources to stop a few pirates.

One New Republic pilot, Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), wasn’t happy with this so he traveled the galaxy once more to search for Din Djarin and his group of Mandalorians, thanks to R5 being trackable due to his time in the Rebel Alliance. Now, the episode ends with Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze saving the day, and everyone is happy, but Emily Swallow’s The Armorer changed the series forever in the last few minutes.

Bo-Katan was asked by the Armorer to remove her helmet. After hesitating, she did what the covert leader asked her to do and broke the creed, which, this time, was okay. The Armorer explains that Bo-Katan walks between two worlds. Those who follow the way and those who don’t. In the past, this would matter, but Mandalorians were spread too thin across the galaxy. Now, it’s time to reunite, and Bo-Katan is the one to do this.

The real question fans might ask is why does Bo-Katan get to do it and not Din Djarin? In Season 2, Din acquired the Darksaber, a weapon that united clans before, but this time, Bo-Katan knows something no one else does. The Mythosaur is real and lives. If Bo-Katan tames one, her claim to the throne would be unchallenged, and she would be the one to unite all Mandalorians.

The series is called The Mandalorian for a reason, as it has focused on Din Djarin, but it seems that his story is about to take a few steps out of the spotlight. Katee Sachkoff’s Bo-Katan, on the other hand is truly “The Mandalorian” that the series focuses on, as she is now being set up to unite all the Mandalorians so they can retake Mandalore.

This goal is huge for Star Wars, and this pivotal shift is important for The Mandalorian‘s future, but fans should know the season is far from over. Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon never made it to Corsucant, meaning that the villain is still out there, in the shadows, ready to strike back and claim Grogu.

Are you excited about Bo-Katan’s future in The Mandalorian? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!