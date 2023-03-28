‘Star Wars’ Actress Promises “Incredible” Series, Like “Nothing That Anyone Has Seen Before”

Something no one has seen in Star Wars?

Since the departure from the Skywalker Saga, Lucasfilm has really been able to flex its creative muscle. Stories about other characters besides the Skywalker Family and those closest to them have drawn in audiences and told some amazing stories like those featured in Andor, The Mandalorian, and The Bad Batch. Still, if these latest comments are to be believed, audiences haven’t seen anything like what’s to come in this upcoming offering.

Even with all of the new live-action Star Wars series on Disney+, Lucasfilm isn’t slowing down. After fans have finished Andor, The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Book of Boba Fett, there’s plenty more on the way. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have already revealed more seasons of The Mandalorian are on the way, as well as a solo Ahsoka series and Skeleton Crew featuring Jude Law’s debut in the Galaxy Far, Far Away. That’s not all, though.

One of the most intriguing entries from Lucasfilm that’s on the way has to be Star Wars: Acolyte. Shrouded in mystery, all fans really know is that it will be set in the High Republic era, years before Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), and will more likely than not focus on the Sith rather than the Jedi, as opposed to most entries before it. It will also likely offer audiences a glimpse at the first live-action female Dark Force user, not counting Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) vision in the Sequel Trilogy.

The more details that come out, the more photos that are leaked, and the more the interest in the series grows, and now, fans have yet another thing to stoke the fire of interest. In speaking with Collider, Acolyte star Jodie Turner-Smith gave fans just a little bit more to go on without revealing any key details about the series. Turner-Smith spoke about the different subject matter and praised showrunner Leslye Headland before going on to say:

“I think it’s gonna be epic, and it’s nothing that anyone has seen before inside of that universe.”

Turner-Smith was also asked by Collider if she got to use a lightsaber in the series, and while her answer was somewhat cryptic, she did clarify that she will not be playing a Jedi in the series. Could she be one of the sith or just an unaffiliated citizen of the Galaxy? At this point, it’s impossible to say, but only spurs more curiosity! This first live-action depiction of the High Republic era will be something that fans won’t want to miss!

The Acolyte is planned to hit Disney+ next year, 2024, and stars Amandla Stenberg as a former padawan, and in undisclosed roles, Lee Jung-Jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Margarita Levieva. Though no official details have been made clear, the rumor has it the series takes place 100 years before The Phantom Menace, spurring other rumors about Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), Darth Plagueis, and even a possible Yoda (Frank Oz) cameo!

What do you think about these comments? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!