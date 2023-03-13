Bob Iger Confirms Release Date For ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’

Despite the drama unfolding at Disney with Bob Iger confirming he is leaving the company as its CEO, he has steadily ensured that many projects are progressing. Iger and Disney are currently looking for his successor. This person will take the reins and deliver quality content across Disney’s many channels, which heavily includes Star Wars content.

One of the most anticipated shows that Disney is currently developing is Star Wars: The Acolyte, which is now in production. The Disney+ series will focus on the Sith aspect of things, which hasn’t been done yet in the expansive franchise’s history.

Bob Iger confirmed at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference last week that The Acolyte will head to the Disney+ platform in 2024.

According to Iger, “Just last night, I got a clip of a Star Wars series that will air on Disney+ in 2024 called ‘The Acolyte,’ that looks brilliant. Television series is working for [Lucasfilm].”

While he did not explain what the exact release date is going to be, he did confirm that the show is going to be released next year, which should excite many Star Wars fans. The Acolyte will now join Andor Season 2 as the live-action shows set to release on Disney+ next year.

The release date of 2024 makes a lot of sense, as The Mandalorian Season 3 has started this year and will be joined by Ahsoka and The Skeleton Crew later on. Adding The Acolyte to this jam-packed year might have been too much Star Wars content, if that is even possible.

Although Iger was a bit vague about The Acolyte’s full release date, he might just be giving Star Wars fans a little teaser, which can be revealed at the upcoming Star Wars Celebration.

Star Wars Celebration is set to take place in the UK from April 7-10. There are likely going to be plenty of announcements revealed then, especially when it comes to the upcoming movie and show reveals for the franchise. There might even be a teaser trailer given to the crowd for The Acolyte, which we hope pops up online shortly after.

What Is ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ About?

Most of the franchise’s shows and movies that have been released have all been about Jedi and their dealings with Sith. However, nothing has focused on the ways of the Sith, which will be the prime focus of this new series.

Dafne Keen has been cast in an essential role in The Acolyte, and she stated that the new series “has never been done before.” While the Sith are generally considered the “bad guys” of the Star Wars universe, this new series is meant to highlight them in a way that has not been done before.

Amandla Stenberg leads the series as a former Padawan that reunites with her Jedi Master to solve a series of crimes but finds that the forces they confront are far more sinister than expected.

The new series takes place in the High Republic era, around 100 years before the events of the prequels.

