CEO Bob Iger Confirms He’s Leaving Disney

CEO Bob Iger is on his way out of The Walt Disney Company.

It was just a few months ago that Bob Iger stepped in for former Disney CEO Bob Chapek after he was fired. When Bob Iger took over, many fans had dreams that he would bring back FastPass+ after getting rid of Disney Genie+, lower Disney Park ticket prices, bring the animation entertainment industry back to what it used to be, and much more.

While Bob Iger has made strides during his short tenure back as CEO, he has also made waves among fans and Disney Cast Members, as well. Iger announced that Disney was forced to layoff more than 7,000 employees in the latest shareholder meeting, and he also told Disney Cast Members who had been working from home that they must return to the office, which caused a large uproar.

Iger recently shared in comments that the Disney Parks– including Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort— have been overpriced and that he wants to keep the magic accessible to everyone, but he may never have time to implement any policies to change ticket prices.

In the same Q&A session, Iger shared that he’s on his way out of Disney.

“Succession is pretty much at the top of the list between me and the Board,” he said.

Iger noted that he and the board are meeting regularly about finding his successor and shared that they “don’t have an endless amount of time to make it.”

“Not only is it an important decision but that [they] don’t have an endless amount of time to make it.”

When Iger took over the role, he said he was only committed to two years in the position. However, it seems that Disney may even try to find his successor significantly earlier than that as a way to ensure that there is a proper transition.

There have been rumors that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is the top candidate to replace Bob Iger currently. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see how The Walt Disney Company progresses over the next several months.

