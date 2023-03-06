Reportedly Replaced, Bob Iger to Address Disney’s Future

Disney CEO Bob Iger will be addressing the company’s future soon.

The last time we heard from Disney CEO Bob Iger– who replaced former Disney CEO Bob Chapek— he shared many exciting things happening around the company, as well as some disappointing aspects.

Disney announced that it was planning to expand Disneyland Resort with an Avatar-themed experience. In addition, Iger announced that Disney would be developing sequels to make a Frozen 3, Toy Story 5, and Zootopia 2. While these announcements excited fans, there was also some disappointment among Disney Cast Members when Iger announced that the company would be laying off 7,000 jobs.

While none of these jobs were directly tied to the frontline workers in the Disney Parks– which include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure in the U.S.– there were people who worked in the Parks Division who were let go.

Now, the biggest report surrounding The Walt Disney Company suggests that Iger has found his replacement.

NBA Commission Adam Silver has been pegged as the “leading candidate” to take over for Bob Iger and lead The Walt Disney Company moving forward. The news of this move surprised many Disney fans and left some excited, while others believe it couldn’t be a worse direction. We’ll let you decide there.

No matter where you fall on that decision, however, it would seem that Bob Iger is ready to comment on the future of the company as a whole yet again, this time with a live Q&A.

Iger will be a part of the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference this week. His session will take place Thursday, March 9th, at 12:45 p.m. E.T., where he’ll assumingly address many rumors– and even concerns– surrounding The Walt Disney Company.

You can watch the live Q&A on The Walt Disney Company’s website, and the video will be archived for fans to watch at a later point if you’re not available when it is live.

Will Iger comment on Adam Silver? We’d likely say that he might have a word or two. But, will he come outright and share that this is Disney’s plan moving forward? No. It’s not even clear at this point if Silver– as the leading candidate– will ultimately end up taking the job.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what Iger has to say about the state of the company just a few weeks removed from that announcement of more than 7,000 layoffs, and if he’ll give any kind of a glimpse for what we can expect moving forward with Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in the near future.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on Bob Iger’s comments and much more as they come out.