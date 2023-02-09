Disney Pixar Forced to Make ‘Toy Story 5’

The Toy Story franchise is getting another installation.

Toy Story (1995), Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3 (2010), and Toy Story 4 (2019) produced a massive $3.3 billion at the box office, which gave the franchise a spot inside the top-2o for the highest-grossing franchises of all time.

The franchise’s popularity can easily be seen in Disney Adults and, as a result, Disney produced an entire theme park land dedicated to the intellectual property at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, known as Toy Story Land. The land is home to Slinky Dog Dash, Alien Swirling Saucers, and Toy Story Mania!. It is also set to be the home of the new Roundup Rodeo BBQ when the restaurant opens soon.

In addition to the franchise’s popularity producing a theme park land, Disney Pixar took a shot at a “prequel” titled Lightyear. Instead of starring Tim Allen— the voice of Buzz Lightyear– the movie went in a direction with Chris Evans as the voice and said the film would be focusing on the “real man Buzz Lightyear,” and not the toy.

But, it fell flat at the box office, only producing $224 million worldwide with a budget of more than $200 million.

Now, as both Pixar’s Lightyear and Disney Animation’s Strange World failed miserably, Disney confirmed that it turning back to its beloved properties to score a big box office number the next time around.

Frozen, Zootopia, and Toy Story will all be getting sequels, but only one of these is a Pixar film.

The last few Pixar films have either not been released in theaters, or they have failed at the box office when they were released. Going back to Toy Story is a step that many Pixar Animators have said that they didn’t want to do, but it seems they had no choice considering the lack of success the studio has seen, especially in the last three years.

In addition to Toy Story 5, Disney Pixar is planning a sequel to Inside Out (2015), which is expected to be a big box office draw when it is released in 2024, and Pixar’s Elemental will be released later this year.

What do you think of Toy Story 5 being made? Let us at Inside the Magic know in the comments!