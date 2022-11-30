Marvel Star Chris Evans Spotted at Disney Park

Though Walt Disney World is one of the most popular family vacation spots, there’s an entirely different clientele who are just as obsessed with Disney as you are. From rap phenomenon Travis Scott to the whole Kardashian clan and many others, it seems as though celebrities are constantly taking trips to the Disney Parks.

In the last year or two alone, Inside the Magic spotted Julianne Hough (Dancing With the Stars, Footloose, Safe Haven), Darren Criss (Glee, Muppets Haunted Mansion), and Kristen Chenoweth (Descendants, Annie, Wicked) filming outside Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom for the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration.

Recently, one of the biggest movie stars of our generation was spotted at the Walt Disney World Resort, with Disney sharing a photo online.

Chris Evans is almost synonymous with Marvel itself in this day and age. Portraying the iconic Captain America in multiple films within the MCU, Evans has become a household name. Before he retired from his role as the First Avenger, he handed his shield, and the mantle of Captain America, over to Sam Wilson AKA Falcon (Anthony Mackie). It was this event that formed the basis of Malcolm Spellman and Kari Skogland’s Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The official Twitter account for Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) just shared an adorable photo of the Marvel star standing beside Mickey in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. You can check out the sweet photo down below:

Just two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Mickey Mouse and @ChrisEvans, celebrating the holidays together at @WaltDisneyWorld!

🤩 🤩 Just two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Mickey Mouse and @ChrisEvans, celebrating the holidays together at @WaltDisneyWorld! pic.twitter.com/Epp7Xc3MfH — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 30, 2022

This is not the first time Evans has visited Walt Disney World and will certainly not be the last, with his love for the parks and resorts spanning many years. He even stated his favorite ride at Magic Kingdom was Space Mountain at one point.

Walt Disney World is not just the premier vacation hotspot for the average family; celebrities also get a craving for an ice-cold Mickey bar or force themselves to ride Expedition Everest until their head hurts. Seeing celebrities is just another benefit of being a Cast Member at the Disney Parks.

Have you ever seen a celebrity in the Disney Parks?