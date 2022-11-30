Disney’s Magic Kingdom Goes Dark Leaving Guests Stunned

Everybody knows that perhaps the single most breathtaking sight when stepping into Magic Kingdom is the first glimpse you get of Cinderella Castle. Sure there are plenty of incredible sights and visuals throughout the classic Walt Disney World Park, but few compare to the beauty of this iconic castle.

Found at the end of Main Street U.S.A. and in the middle of all the different lands, the stunning 189-foot landmark commands Guests to look at it.

Because of its popularity, thousands of Disney Park Guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort take photos and videos. The castle has been the sight of many marriage proposals and is the centerpiece for the epic nighttime fireworks spectacular Disney Enchantment each night.

This is true for nightly fireworks shows that surround the castle. Although thousands of people take pictures of the castle each day, it’s rare when those pictures turn into actual art.

A photo was shared online recently, one that left Disney Park fans speechless. You can check out the photo down below:

As you can see, the mixture of smoke from the fireworks and the nighttime sky left Magic Kingdom looking incredible. The color red overtook the entire Park, creating a truly magical backdrop for Cinderella Castle.

The castle is extremely photogenic, but we have to admit this photo really takes the cake.

Inside Cinderella Castle, Guests can view handcrafted glass mosaics that tell the classic story of Cinderella’s rise from orphan to princess. Then, enjoy an elegant meal at Cinderella’s Royal Table. Be sure to reserve a table in advance for this one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Cinderella’s Royal Table is the only restaurant or access point in which Guests are allowed to be on or inside the castle unless, of course, you’re lucky enough to be staying at the luxurious suite inside the actual castle.

What’s your favorite thing to take a picture of at Walt Disney World?