Walt Disney Company Aids Central Florida’s Homeless

Whether it’s in the movies, the Parks, or anything in between, Disney has been bringing magic to life for millions of people around the world. While many are often in awe of the incredible work done at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and their animation studios, Disney’s work in communities often goes overlooked.

Disney finds itself in a sea of turmoil these days, especially on the newsfeeds. One day Disney is locking horns with Governor DeSantis, then dealing with the mistreatment of Cast Members the next. However, some good news might be on the horizon for Orlando residents.

The Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida has had a long partnership with Disney, and Bob Iger recently showed tremendous generosity by joining with the organization to transform its youth center with their aid. Disney recently gave the center a $100,000 donation to be used for new renovations and technology.

The center’s coordinator, Natasha Yeung, had this to say regarding the company’s committed involvement.

“The youth overcome their fears, doubts and insecurities, allowing them to live with purpose, passion and hopefully ending generational homelessness… Disney’s continued support helps make these goals a reality; our program would not be what it is without them.”

The company’s involvement with the organization isn’t the only philanthropic endeavor seen from the Walt Disney Company, as Disney has been long-famous for its conservation efforts and numerous charitable giving ventures. However this is truly a step in the right direction if the company is looking to reestablish a friendly image with its fans and supporters.

Although this might be a drop of water in a bottomless ocean in some perspectives, Disney is still showing their dedication to children and giving back to the central Florida community. The company’s donation towards the betterment of the city’s social environment is an act of kindess that won’t be forgotten by the center or its staff.

Have you seen Disney’s charities at work? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!